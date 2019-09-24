Five best players at the 2019 Laver Cup

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 122 // 24 Sep 2019, 15:08 IST

Team Europe rejoice after sealing their third Laver Cup title in Geneva

On a thrilling final day at the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva, Team Europe, jolted by Rafael Nadal's injury-enforced withdrawal, rode on victories by Roger Federer and Sascha Zverev to overcome a 7-11 deficit and win their third title in as many editions of a team competition that is expected to be tennis' equivalent of the Ryder Cup.

Here are the five players who shone the brightest during the third edition of the Laver Cup in Geneva.

#5 Taylor Fritz (Team World)

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz, on his Laver Cup debut, was in action on the first day, facing another competition debutant in Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After Dominic Thiem saved three match points against Denis Shapovalov in the opening match of the day to put Team Europe into the lead, Jack Sock belied his singles ranking of 210 to beat Fabio Fognini to even the tie for Team World.

Fritz took the court hoping to build on his team's momentum, but it was the Greek who made the faster start and took a one-set lead for the loss of just two games. Fritz responded by taking the second set 6-1 only to fall 10-7 in the ensuing match tiebreak.

On a dramatic final day of competition, Nick Kyrgios's injury thrust Fritz into the spotlight as the young American took the court against Dominic Thiem in the second singles match of the day. Following a win for Jack Sock and John Isner over Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day's first match, which put Team World into the lead for the first time in the tie, Fritz had the momentum of his team's win once again and this time he did not disappoint.

The young American saved three consecutive break points at 5-5 in the first set and broke Thiem to take the opening set 7-5. With no breaks in the second set, Thiem levelled the match in the tiebreak.

The Austrian also had a 2-0 lead in the match tiebreak, only for Fritz to win 10 of the next 13 points to deliver a stunning win, which swelled his team's lead in the tie to 11-7 and put Team World within one win of their first title.

