Flavia Pennetta hails Federer and Nadal's everlasting passion for tennis

Jakob Haugerud 17 Dec 2019, 22:32 IST

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the two most beloved tennis players ever

What's the story?

In a recent interview, former US Open and Australian Open champion, Flavia Pennetta, discussed several topics surrounding tennis. Her most interesting remarks, however, were specifically directed at Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In the interview, the Italian hailed the passion that both the legends display when they are on the court.

In case you didn't know

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been the two most beloved tennis players of their generation and arguably ever. Despite having won everything there is to win in tennis, the two players still seem to possess the same passion and enjoyment for the sport as they did when they were in their early twenties.

The heart of the matter

Flavia Pennetta began by remarking "Both of them have something more, they love tennis, for them, this is not a job but an unbelievable passion and they show it when they go on court." The former world number one then added,

"They get back from some losses because they are the best mentally, they have such dedication for the sport when they head into the court and they show this love even when they do not play."

As well as discussing her admiration for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Italian player delved into the current state of women's tennis since Serena William's era of domination has seemingly come to a close. Pennetta said, "Now it's in a tough moment, but you need to help the younger players grow and to do it, you need time, patience, and work. She concluded by suggesting she would consider coaching in the years to come, "In some years, when I will have a more consistent life, I would like to spend my time on it."