Fleeing South Africa, Texas Christian University stint & more: 5 unknown facts about Cameron Norrie, the Brit taking on Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon QF

Cameron Norrie has become the British fans’ only hope at Wimbledon 2025, setting up an exciting quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz. This marked his second Wimbledon quarterfinal, following his semifinal run in 2022.

Norrie went through a dramatic five-set win over Nicolas Jarry on Centre Court in the last round. In that marathon match, the 29-year-old Brit showcased resilience, maintaining composure, and closing out the decider to join the Last 8.

Up next is a showdown with two-time defending champion and World No. 2 Alcaraz. The head-to-head stands at 4-2 in Alcaraz’s favor, but Norrie holds two of the last three victories. Alcaraz arrived on an 18-match winning streak at Wimbledon, while Norrie will look to draw strength from unwavering crowd support.

With momentum building, let’s take a deeper dive into five unknown facts about Cameron Norrie.

Cameron Norrie's family fled from South Africa after a disturbing event involving their neighbors

Cameron Norrie was born on August 23, 1995, in Johannesburg, South Africa, to a Scottish father and a Welsh mother. During his early childhood, a traumatic incident involving an armed carjacking of a neighbor deeply unsettled his family. Concerned for their safety, his parents decided to leave South Africa and relocate to New Zealand.

At age three, Norrie's family moved to Auckland, New Zealand, where he grew up and began playing tennis. As a junior, he represented New Zealand, reaching a career-high junior ranking of World No. 10.

In April 2013, at age 17, Norrie switched allegiances to Great Britain to access better funding and development opportunities. He even relocated to London and trained at the National Tennis Centre for three years.

Cameron Norrie attended Texas Christian University and made a name for himself in the tennis world

Cameron Norrie at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Cameron Norrie attended Texas Christian University (TCU) from 2015 to 2017, where he studied sociology and made a huge impact on the college tennis circuit. He finished his college career as the No. 1-ranked men’s player in the country.

During his time with the Horned Frogs, they reached the NCAA Final Four in 2015. Norrie consistently stood out on the court, earning All-American honors three times. In the 2016-17 season, he went undefeated in Big 12 singles and doubles matches, posting a 10-0 record.

Cameron Norrie began playing tennis with a modified squash racket

Norrie at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Norrie’s early interest in tennis was sparked by his parents, both accomplished squash players. His father had been ranked No. 1 among Scottish university players, while his mother also excelled in the sport.

Growing up in New Zealand, Norrie recalled how the family garage was full of old squash rackets. As a young boy, he began hitting balls using a modified racket:

"My mum sawed off the handle of her racket and we played with sawn off squash rackets in the driveway," he once shared, via The Sun.

Though he dabbled in various sports such as cricket, rugby, and cross country in his school, he committed to tennis seriously around age 14.

Cameron Norrie cycled to practice during his semifinal run at Wimbledon in 2022

Norrie at Wimbledon 2022 - Source: Getty

Norrie has always tried to keep things simple, even during his big run at Wimbledon in 2022. While most top players arrived in cars, Norrie was cycling to practice every day on a bike.

"I don’t even have a car," he said at the time.

The Brit added that it was a good way to beat traffic and warm up for matches. He wasn't recognized on his rides, but that suited him just fine.

Off court, too, Norrie is serious about doing his bit for the environment. He uses the ATP’s Carbon Tracker app to offset travel emissions and chooses greener transport wherever possible.

Cameron Norrie faced a life-changing accident during his time at TCU

During his time at TCU, Norrie had a major wake-up call that changed the course of his career. Around 2016, while riding a moped to visit an ex-partner, he crashed and suffered a serious injury, needing six stitches on his chin.

The accident made him miss a pro tournament and nearly cost him his place on the team. His coach warned that his lifestyle, which was filled with partying, had to change or he'd be off the squad. Norrie admitted that it was a turning point in his life.

