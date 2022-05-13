Following Rafael Nadal's loss at the Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz becomes bookies' new favorite for the French Open 

Carlos Alcaraz, who has only appeared in the main draw of five Grand Slams till date, is now the favorite for the upcoming French Open, according to bookmakers. The Spaniard was previously the third favorite behind Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and was even the second favorite on some betting websites.

But Nadal's shocking third-round defeat at the ongoing Italian Open at the hands of Denis Shapovalov and the injury crisis that stemmed from the match have convinced bookies to put the teenager at the top.

ATP Tour @atptour



He stuns Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the Rome QFs!



@denis_shapo | @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI22 Shapovalov solves the Rafa riddleHe stuns Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the Rome QFs! Shapovalov solves the Rafa riddle 🙌He stuns Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the Rome QFs!@denis_shapo | @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI22 https://t.co/WaWhUn70ko

According to online gambling site bet365, Alcaraz has a 7/4 odds of winning the tournament, meaning that a $4 wager on the World No. 6 will fetch a profit of $7 if it comes to fruition. Djokovic has upended Nadal to become the second favorite with odds of 12/5, while the 21-time Grand Slam champion has odds of 11/8.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Roland Garros 2022 will be his 6th career Grand Slam Alexandre Cossenza @saqueevoleio Depois do que aconteceu com Nadal, olha só quem é o favorito ao título de Roland Garros nas casas de apostas... Depois do que aconteceu com Nadal, olha só quem é o favorito ao título de Roland Garros nas casas de apostas... https://t.co/Rk1dy8r7IL Alcaraz is the new #1 favorite for Roland Garros for pretty much every betting website.Roland Garros 2022 will be his 6th career Grand Slam twitter.com/saqueevoleio/s… Alcaraz is the new #1 favorite for Roland Garros for pretty much every betting website. Roland Garros 2022 will be his 6th career Grand Slam twitter.com/saqueevoleio/s…

Betting website Skybet also has the reigning Madrid Open champion as the favorite with 7/4 odds, while both Nadal and Djokovic have odds of 9/4. William Hill has Alcaraz as the odds-on favorite at 13/8, while the Mallorcan (7/4 odds) is favored over the World No. 1 (2/1 odds).

Most platforms have been following the same pattern, propping up Carlos Alcaraz as the clear favorite with Nadal and Djokovic oscillating between the second and third spots.

However, if the Serb can defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of Rome and go on to win the title, he is bound to become the second favorite everywhere.

Carlos Alcaraz will come into the French Open with a 28-3 win/loss record

Carlos Alcaraz has a 28-3 record in 2022 so far

With a 28-3 win/loss record for the season, Carlos Alcaraz fully deserves to enter the 2022 French Open as the favorite. The only three players who have managed to beat him so far are Matteo Berrettini (Australian Open), Rafael Nadal (Indian Wells) and Sebastian Korda (Monte-Carlo Masters).

US Open Tennis @usopen



Rio

Miami

Barcelona

Madrid



He is 19 years old. Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season:RioMiamiBarcelonaMadridHe is 19 years old. Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season:Rio 🏆Miami 🏆Barcelona 🏆Madrid 🏆He is 19 years old.

Only Stefanos Tsitsipas has more wins (30) than the teenager. The Rome semifinalist can add a maximum of two more wins to his tally before kickoff in Paris.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has four titles to his name this year -- the Rio Open, Miami Masters, Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters. No other player has won as many titles this year, with Nadal and Andrey Rublev lagging behind with three trophies each.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis



AO > lost in R3 vs. Berrettini

Rio Open > W

Indian Wells > lost in SF vs. Nadal

Miami > W

Monte Carlo > lost in R2 vs. Korda

Barcelona > W

Madrid > SF vs. Djokovic* Carlos Alcaraz in 2022AO > lost in R3 vs. BerrettiniRio Open > WIndian Wells > lost in SF vs. NadalMiami > WMonte Carlo > lost in R2 vs. KordaBarcelona > WMadrid > SF vs. Djokovic* Carlos Alcaraz in 2022AO > lost in R3 vs. Berrettini Rio Open > W 🏆Indian Wells > lost in SF vs. NadalMiami > W 🏆Monte Carlo > lost in R2 vs. KordaBarcelona > W 🏆Madrid > SF vs. Djokovic* https://t.co/ndYFC77XfY

At last year's French Open, Alcaraz progressed as far as the third round in his maiden appearance at the claycourt Major, having qualified for the main draw. The Spaniard defeated Zapata Miralles and Nikoloz Basilashvili in his first couple of rounds before falling to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee