"For half an hour afterwards, I didn't feel good" - Ugo Humbert left 'hurting' after heartbreaking loss to Lorenzo Sonego in Monte-Carlo Masters 1R

French qualifier Ugo Humbert suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Italian star Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Sonego made a remarkable comeback in a closely contested match, having lost the first set 3-6. He went on to win the next two sets 7-5, 7-5, securing his place in the second round of the tournament.

In the post-match interview, Ugo Humbert acknowledged that losing the match was tough but said that it was all part of the game.

He revealed that, for half an hour after the match, he didn't feel good, but he eventually calmed down and realized that he can play well on clay. Humbert, who is known for his aggressive playing style, expressed his disappointment at not being able to win the match, but he acknowledged that this is the way the game works sometimes.

"For half an hour afterwards, I didn't feel good. Then I calmed down, because it's useless to be depressed, but I know that now I can play well on clay." : Ugo Humbert said

When asked how he reacted after the loss, Ugo Humbert said that he isolated himself and didn't think it was useful to talk about the points in the match. Instead, he plans to go back to practice and focus on building his confidence.

"I isolated myself. It was good for me. I don't think it's useful to talk about the points in the match. It's done. Tomorrow I will go back to practice.": Humbert said

Despite the defeat, Ugo Humbert remains optimistic and believes that he is on the right track and can beat good players on clay. He also expressed that he lacked confidence during the match, but was able to play his best match on clay in his entire career up to a certain point.

Ugo Humbert stays positive despite frustrating loss at Monte-Carlo Masters

Ugo Humbert expressed that while the loss was hard to accept, he remained determined to maintain a positive attitude and not let it affect him emotionally after the loss to Lorenzo Sonego at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He admitted that, in the past, such a loss would have left him feeling depressed and unable to speak with anyone.

"I did everything I could and this loss is hurting. But I can't be depressed, as I used to be before after losing a match where people couldn't even talk to me. I think life is beautiful now, and I know I'm on the right track." : Ugo Humbert said

In response to a question about whether he felt pressure during the match, Ugo Humbert explained that he had felt the weight of the many missed opportunities. He admitted that he had started to think about how he would pull through.

Well, there were so many opportunities. After a while I started thinking, how am I going to pull out of this one?" : Humbert added

When asked if he realized he was playing his best match on clay, Humbert responded that he was indeed playing well. He explained that his forehand was efficient and he was serving well, allowing him to play his game and move forward. Humbert was able to come back and remain focused on his intentions. He added that he had never played so well on clay before and now knows he can be a serious opponent for others.

"I realized I was really playing well. My forehand was very efficient. I was serving well. I was able to play my game and move forward. had never played so well on clay before. I had never had those sensations I had today. But now I know I can play well on clay, and I believe now I'm a serious opponent for the others.": Humbert said.

