"For me, she is the ideal No. 1, she is super consistent"- Naomi Osaka on Ashleigh Barty

In the pre-tournament press conference of the Australian Open 2022, World No. 14 Naomi Osaka was all praises for Ashleigh Barty. Hailing the Australian for being "super consistent" on the WTA Tour, Osaka stated that she is the "ideal World No. 1" player for her.

Osaka talked about all the "sacrifices" that Barty made last year in terms of being away from home for a long period of time. The Japanese star also recalled training with the two-time Grand Slam winner at the 2021 French Open but also mentioned that it wasn't the "best time" for her on the personal front.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros last year after her first-round victory, citing mental health issues.

"For me, she is the ideal No. 1. She is super consistent. I saw all the sacrifices she made last year, traveling without being able to go back to Australia, I know that must have been really hard. Honestly, last year I only got to train with her once. It was at Roland Garros, it wasn't the best time for me," said Osaka.

Naomi Osaka with Ashleigh Barty at the Nature Valley Open 2018

Calling Barty an "incredible and positive" person, Osaka further highlighted that she and her coach, Craig Tyzzer, "are very nice to everyone".

"Yes, I think she's an incredible person, always very positive. Both her and her coach are very nice to everyone. I like her very much," added the 4-time Grand Slam champion.

Naomi Osaka is expected to encounter Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

"I think the way I approach this Slam is a little different than the rest" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka during a training session ahead of the Australian Open 2022

In the same interview, Osaka disclosed that her approach to the Australian Open is slightly different than the way she approaches the other Slams. The Japanese revealed she has brought a diary with her where she will record her feelings. She has also bought some incense and candles for her room as she believes that she will stay there for quite a "long time".

"I think the way I approach this Slam is a little different than the rest. I've brought a diary with me, so I write how I feel every day. I've gone to a store to buy candles and incense so I can build a routine in my room, since I know I was going to be there for a long time," remarked Osaka.

The Japanese also emphasized that many players dream about being in her position as she feels that "being in the main draw of a Grand Slam is a goal" in itself.

"Beyond enjoying myself with my team, I know that there are many players who would love to be in the position I am in, because being in the main draw of a Grand Slam is without a doubt a goal. I just go day by day," concluded the World No. 14.

Naomi Osaka is the defending champion at the 2022 Australian Open and will be eyeing her fifth Major title in Melbourne this year.

