Roger Federer once discussed his strategic approach when facing his arch-rivals: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Federer told the media in 2015:
"It's hard to speak for every other player. For me personally, not really, because I feel like I need to work on my overall game that is going to have an impact against most of the players."
"For me, Rafa is the unique player in the field. I used to work more precisely towards him. I think that's what you're trying to ask."
"With Novak, it's more straightforward. If you don't play very well, you're going to have a hard time. If you're going to play better, I know I have my chances with my game."
