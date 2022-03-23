×
Create
Notifications

"For now, the priority is to remove the pain" - Rafael Nadal's doctor provides an update on the Mallorcan's recovery

Rafael Nadal&#039;s doctor has provided an update on the Mallorcan&#039;s stress fracture
Rafael Nadal's doctor has provided an update on the Mallorcan's stress fracture
Stan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 23, 2022 05:39 PM IST
News

Rafael Nadal's physician, Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro, has provided an update on his patient's rib injury. Cotorro revealed that their "priority" right now is to ensure Nadal is pain-free as soon as possible.

Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro is a well-known sports physician who has been Rafael Nadal's longtime personal doctor. In addition to Nadal, the physician has also treated other top tennis players such as Juan Martin del Potro and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

The 21-time Major champion was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his ribs after complaining of chest pain during his Indian Wells final defeat against Taylor Fritz. It is believed that the Mallorcan sustained the injury during his semifinal win over Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking to Radiogaceta, Dr. Cotorro elaborated on Nadal's recovery process, mentioning that they will try to ensure that the Mallorcan recovers sooner than the expected timeframe of 4-6 weeks.

"We're going to adapt the work in function of the pain," Dr. Cotorro said. "For now, the priority is to remove the pain. Once the pain's removed we'll be working as much as we can. With this in mind & the evolution it has, we'll see if we can shorten the time...4-6 weeks is quite logical."
Dr. Cotorro:"We're going to adapt the work in function of the pain. For now, priority is to remove the pain. Once the pain's removed we'll be working as much as we can. With this in mind & the evolution it has, we'll see if we can shorten the time, tho 4-6 weeks is quite logical" twitter.com/RadiogacetaRNE…

Dr. Cotorro diagnosed Nadal's condition earlier this week after the Mallorcan's defeat to Fritz.

"Mr. Rafael Nadal Parera presents, after the pertinent NMR and CT tests, a stress crack in the third left costal arch that occurred in the semifinal match on Saturday in Indian Wells," the doctor said. "The estimated time for his return to sports activity is from four to six weeks."
🚨🚨Alerte info !!Selon @partidazocope, Rafael Nadal serait absent 4 à 6 semaines. Le Majorquin souffre d'une fracture du stress localisée aux côtes. "Je suis vraiment attristé que cela survienne maintenant, surtout après le début de saison que j’ai réalisé".Coup dur. 😕 https://t.co/JUx9Vhk1qF

"This is not good news, and I did not expect this" - Rafael Nadal

After he was diagnosed with a stress fracture, Rafael Nadal issued a statement where he expressed his disappointment at the news. He rued that he was hit by injury after having his career-best start to a season.

That said, the Spaniard emphasized that he intends to "work hard" after recovering.

"This is not good news and I did not expect this," Nadal said. "I am devastated and sad because after the start of the season that I have had so good, I reached a very important part of the year with very good sensations and good results. But hey, I've always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again I would like to thank everyone for their support."
Also Read Article Continues below

Even before his diagnosis, the 35-year-old had already pulled out of the Miami Open, which begins on Wednesday. Following the latest developments, he is now guaranteed to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters (April 10-17) and the Barcelona Open (April 18-24) at the very least.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी