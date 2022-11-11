Former French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova names Rafael Nadal as her favorite tennis player, reveals plans ahead of next season

Barbora Krejcikova has named Rafael Nadal as her favorite tennis player.

Krejcikova recently had a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram where she answered a number of questions. One of these included a fan asking the Czech about her favorite tennis player.

"I'd say Rafael Nadal," Krejcikova responded on her Instagram story.

When asked about her favorite memories of the 2022 season, Krejcikova responded by naming her doubles Grand Slam triumphs and her singles victories at the Tallinn Open and the AGEL Open.

"Winning couple slams this year and winning in Tallinn and Ostrava," she wrote.

The 2021 French Open champion was also asked about her forthcoming plans. She replied by saying that she wanted to represent the Czech Republic at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals but was forced to withdraw due to injury, adding that she would start her rehab soon.

"I wanted to help my team in @billiejeankingcup but unfortunately because of my injury I had to withdraw. Very sad and disappointing moment for me as I was very much looking forward to represent my country and I love team competition. Now I have to rest and start the rehab soon," she wrote.

One fan asked Krejcikova if there was any tournament she wanted to win. The 26-year-old responded by saying she would like to win another Major.

"Another slam in any category," she wrote.

Another fan from Taiwan asked Krejcikova how she dealt with haters on the internet, to which the Czech responded by saying most of the 'haters' were bettors who'd lost money.

"Sometimes, it is difficult to handle the haters, but most likely it's the betting people that lost money. Pressure is tough, but its part of the real life struggles so it's good to have such an experience," she wrote.

Rafael Nadal drawn in Green Group at ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal has been drawn in the Green Group at the ATP Finals alongside Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old is the top seed at the year-end championship in Turin due to Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal last week.

Nadal's first match of the tournament will be against Taylor Fritz on Sunday. It will be the third meeting between the two players this season. Fritz beat Nadal in the Indian Wells final while the Spaniard won their meeting in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in dramatic fashion.

