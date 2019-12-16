Former Swiss Davis Cup captain throws light on the uneasy relationship between Federer and Djokovic

Roger Federer

Former Swiss Davis Cup captain Claudio Mezzadri recently gave some interesting insights into the relationship between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Mezzadri spoke about why the two all-time greats have been unable to form a close bond like the Swiss star has with other players on the tour.

While Djokovic is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, he has never attained the popularity that Federer and Rafael Nadal have. This has been a hot topic in tennis over the last five or so years and Boris Becker, who used to coach Djokovic, said it used to bother the Serb a lot that he wasn't as popular despite being so successful.

Mezzadri spoke at length about the peculiar circumstances surrounding the Federer vs Djokovic rivalry.

"Federer told me that he has a particular relationship with Djokovic because he never managed to understand him. When he tried speaking with him, besides the classic five minutes, he never really understood his attitude," Mezzadri said.

He further suggested that the friction between the two was due to the Serb's fickle-mindedness.

"Djokovic says one thing and sometimes he does the opposite. Even in Chicago, at the Laver Cup, Djokovic said he was very tired and asked to play as late as possible; then instead he wanted to head into the court straightaway," Mezzadri said.

Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup

"And even in doubles, it was decided that they would play together, and Djokovic insisted on playing earlier. I am not saying there is a bad relationship, but Federer often does not succeed in understanding him in depth," Mezzadri added.

Federer and Djokovic have an interesting relationship, to say the least. While both players undoubtedly respect one another, there never seems to be a sense of camaraderie between the two like Federer and Nadal have.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

It is easy to theorize there is bad blood between Federer and Djokovic, and Mezzadri's comments could be construed as adding fuel to that kind of speculation. But in all likelihood it is just a difference in personalities that makes Federer and Djokovic a little distant from each other.