French Open 2018: 4 Players Who Will Be Missed

World-Class tennis players who will miss the French Open.

World No 2 Roger Federer will be missed at the French Open

With the French Open scheduled to start on Monday, there is a lot of excitement amongst the tennis fans. Current World No. 1, and defending champion Rafael Nadal starts as the favourite. He has been in imperious form leading up to the French Open.

The challengers to dethrone Nadal would be the likes of Thiem and Zverev. However, there are a few players who won't be participating in this year's second Major. Their absence has made the field weak and has robbed fans of the opportunity to see their favourite players.

The following are the high profile players who would be missed during this year's French Open:

#4 Hyeon Chung

Chung had reached the semis of the Australian Open

Hyeon Chung became famous in the tennis circles after he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. He played the match of his life and defeated former No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the first Major.

After the brilliant run in Melbourne, his form has dipped a bit and was unable to consistently perform in the ATP Master's events. However, his all-around game makes him dangerous on clay. His powerful backhand and solid defence can trouble the best of the players.

Unfortunately, the current World No. 20 would be missing this year's French Open due to an ankle injury.