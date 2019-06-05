French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev quarter-finals - Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

2019 French Open - Day Nine

Novak Djokovic, in the quest for his 16th Grand Slam title, will take on a resurgent Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open.

Djokovic has looked in imperious touch over the past week, sailing into the quarters without dropping a single set.

He dispatched of Jan-Lennard Struff in the previous round without breaking sweat and seems to be peaking at the perfect time.

Zverev, on the other hand, has had to battle hard, going the distance in his first and third round matches against John Millman and Dusan Lajovic respectively.

However, he found his best tennis when he most needed it, against Fabio Fognini in the round of 16, storming past the mercurial Italian in four sets.

Zverev has beaten Djokovic twice in the past - once on clay - and he will fancy his chances of springing an upset.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev at approx 8:00 p.m IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 5, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.