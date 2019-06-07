French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem semi-finals - Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Djokovic defeated Thiem in Madrid earlier this year

Shortly after the highly anticipated match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on world no. 4 Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic has been in sensational form throughout the tournament. The Serb has not dropped a set so far and is looking to achieve his second career Slam. He defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final in straight sets, dropping just nine games.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem seems to have found his stride after a tricky first week, where he dropped a set in each of the first three rounds. However, in the previous two rounds, he defeated Gael Monfils and then Karen Khachanov in straight sets to book a spot in the French Open semis for a fourth consecutive year.

They have faced each other on clay once before this year, with Djokovic coming out on top in two tight sets.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem (4) at approx 18:30 IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 7, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.