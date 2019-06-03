French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff - Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

2019 French Open - Day Seven

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round of the French Open in Paris on Monday.

Djokovic has been in top form of late and has not dropped a single set so far. He defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Henri Laaksonen, and Salvatore Caruso respectively in the first three rounds.

Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff has had a great tournament so far as well, defeating two top-20 players so far. He defeated Denis Shapovalov in the first round in straight sets and Borna Coric in the previous round in five tough sets.

Djokovic and Struff have played each other just once before, in 2017 in Doha, with the Serb coming out on top in straight sets.

If Djokovic goes on to win this match, he will take on the winner of the match between Fabio Fognini and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff at approx 4:00 p.m IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 3, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.