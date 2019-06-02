French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Leonardo Mayer fourth round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Roger Federer

With two months to go for his 38th birthday, Roger Federer shows simply no signs of slowing down. The 2009 champion hasn't dropped a set in three matches so far at the French Open 2019 and it doesn't seem like he is playing on the merciless terre battue of Paris for the first time since 2015.

Even a late surge from the 20-year-old Casper Ruud in the third set in his third round match was not enough to take a set off the Swiss maestro, who managed to edge the young Norwegian in a tight tie-break to complete the win in straight sets.

It's absolutely spectacular watching the 20-time Major winner glide smoothly on the red dirt and notch up victories with ease against opponents who were an infant when Federer made his Grand Slam debut. There has not been any dip in his level of hunger and willingness to succeed, which was evident from his record 400th Grand Slam appearance in singles on Friday.

To extend that record further and make his way into the quarter-finals, the third seed next faces World No. 68 Leonardo Mayer, an opponent he has beaten thrice in as many meetings.

The Argentine did upset the 17th-seeded Diego Schwartzman in the second round but he also had to play back-to-back four-setters in his last couple of matches. And that doesn't hold him in good stead against someone of the stature of Federer, who is already fresher than him and has never lost to him before.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Roger Federer vs Leonardo Mayer at approx 4:15pm IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 2, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

