French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Oscar Otte second round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Shruti Sinha
ANALYST
Preview
68   //    29 May 2019, 11:49 IST

Roger Federer
Roger Federer

Less than 3 months before turning 38, Roger Federer has simply been turning back the clock. Playing on the merciless red dirt of Roland Garros, the 2009 champion has looked way younger than his actual age.

The third seed cruised through his first round, dropping 10 games in total, which thoroughly established that the Swiss maestro has completely recovered from the leg injury that bothered him after a day of grueling matches in Rome and forced him to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Italian Masters.

Back in Paris for the first time since 2015, the former World No. 1 looked to be enjoying himself on the red dirt once again, a surface where he has had to endure some of his toughest losses to his nemesis, Rafael Nadal.

Federer can meet his greatest rival once again if both reach the semi-finals and fans are eagerly waiting for that. But before that, the Swiss needs to take care of World No. 144 Oscar Otte of Germany who is a qualifier at the French Open this year. The German mostly plies his trade on the Challenger circuit and a meeting with Federer on Court Philippe Chatrier should be the biggest match of his life.

It is expected to be an overwhelming occasion for Otte and Federer should be having it easy as he sets his sights on a third-round berth.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Roger Federer vs Oscar Otte at approx 6 pm on Court Philippe Chatrier on May 29, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe? 

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

French Open 2019 News, Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda

Tags:
Roland Garros 2019 Roger Federer Roland Garros 2019 Schedule Roland Garros 2019 Results
