French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semi-finals - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

It's Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal yet again!

14 years after their first Slam meeting at the 2005 French Open semi-finals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are facing off for the 39th time in their storied careers. It's the same Slam and the same stage, however, circumstances are very different from their very first Major showdown.

Pretty much a newbie on the big stage, Rafa was the challenger to Roger's throne then. The big four-set victory was what pushed the energetic Spaniard towards his first ever Slam title. It was the start of what was to be a legendary French Open career for Nadal, who was later on given the moniker, 'King of Clay.'

10 more crowns later, the indefatigable southpaw is gunning for yet another title at Roland Garros. This time, Federer is the challenger to Nadal's hegemony in Paris.

Despite having a 15-23 head-to-head record against his greatest nemesis, the Swiss should be encouraged by the fact that he has been gliding well on the red dirt in the French capital without having played for the last 3 years. Apart from a set against the feisty Stan Wawrinka in an absorbing quarter-final, the former World No. 1 has progressed smoothly into the last-four stage this time.

What's more important is that he believes he has a shot against Rafa on the merciless surface even after having a dismal 0-4 record against the Spaniard at this venue. And why shouldn't he? After all, Federer has beaten Nadal the last five times they have crossed swords with his last loss to Rafa dating back to 2014.

Moreover, Rafa hasn't been at his imperious best on clay this entire season with hiccups coming in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. Even though he did emerge victorious in Rome, his lack of dominance surely gave many competitors a reason to fancy their chances against the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

A certain 20-time Major winner too is definitely among them and he would look to make the most of this priceless opportunity, which could very much be the last time they meet at Roland Garros.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Roger Federer vs (2) Rafael Nadal at 4:20pm IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 7, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

