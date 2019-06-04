French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka quarter-finals - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

It was right here in the quarter-final stage that Roger Federer lost to his compatriot Stan Wawrinka when he last played the French Open in 2015. Four years later, the two are facing off once again with a semi-final berth on the line.

A lot has happened since that meeting. Wawrinka went on to win the clay Major that year, stunning Novak Djokovic in an enthralling final. In 2017, the Swiss made it to the summit clash once more, this time losing to Rafael Nadal. However, injuries have laid him low since then and it has been a struggle for the 34-year-old to find his lost confidence.

But, the kind of stamina and endurance that Wawrinka displayed against the rapidly-rising Stefanos Tsitsipas, 14 years his junior, in their fourth-round five-set marathon, speaks volumes of his resurgence. That one match, which has been labelled by many as the best match of the tournament so far, shows that Wawrinka has most definitely rediscovered his form.

Up next is a different challenge altogether. Roger Federer has beaten Stan six times since that French Open showdown in 2015 and one of those defeats was a 6-3, 6-4 demolition at Indian Wells this year.

With two months to go for his 38th birthday, Federer has simply looked unstoppable even on the surface which he had been avoiding for the last 2-3 years in an effort to extend his career. The 2009 champion is yet to drop a set so far in Paris this year and has thoroughly enjoyed his time on the red dirt.

This match-up has all the ingredients to be another blockbuster. Wawrinka has the experience of beating Federer on this surface and in this venue. It would be interesting to see if he can pull off an encore, provided his last match hasn't left him too tired.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Roger Federer vs (24) Stan Wawrinka at 5:30pm IST on Court Suzanne Lenglen on June 4, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

