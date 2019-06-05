French Open 2019: Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova quarter-finals - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Simona Halep

There is no doubt that Amanda Anisimova is one of the most promising teenagers on the WTA Tour. Endowed with a powerful game, the 17-year-old American can blast anyone off the court on her day which was evident from the way she sent Aryna Sabalenka out of the Australian Open in January and then repeated the feat at the ongoing French Open 2019 as well.

If she reached the fourth round in Melbourne, she went one better in Paris by becoming the first ever player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight of a Slam. In the four matches that she has played at the claycourt Major, she hasn't dropped a set. Anisimova is fearless and believes in herself, two qualities which would take her a long way in her tennis career.

She would need to ride on all those qualities to tackle her next opponent, the defending champion Simona Halep. Granted that the former World No. 1 has been struggling for consistency this year, but there's no denying that she is simply getting better and better with every match.

Halep, who began her title defence with a couple of three-set thrillers, improved thoroughly and played her cleanest match so far in her fourth-round encounter against Polish rising star Iga Swiatek.

The third seed conceded only one game in an absolute masterclass of a performance and would be looking to use all her experience and composure against another such upcoming talent to make a return to the semi-finals.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova at approx 5:30pm IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 5, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

