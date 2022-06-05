French Open 2022: 3 factors which stood out in Rafael Nadal's win over Casper Ruud

Fifth seed Rafael Nadal beat eighth seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win his 14th French Open title in Paris on Sunday. The 36-year-old Nadal has now won 22 Grand Slam titles, two more than any other man in the history of the sport.

In doing so, Nadal also became the oldest man to win the French Open. Playing in his maiden Grand Slam final, Ruud fought hard but was no match for the King Of Clay.

Here are three factors that stood out in the 2022 Roland Garros final:

#1 Nadal started putting pressure on Ruud’s backhand from the start

Casper Ruud struggled to hold his own in the baseine exchanges with his backhand.

Nadal started off in great fashion, breaking Ruud in the second game of the first set. While the Norwegian broke back in the subsequent game to reduce the deficit, the Spaniard managed to get another break and then held his serve to lead 4-1 in the first set. The Spaniard then held his serve to clinch the set 6-3.

Story continues below ad

As expected, the World No. 5 kept playing the crosscourt forehand, his bread-and-butter shot, to Ruud’s backhand and the Norwegian struggled to hold his own in the long rallies from the baseline. The 36-year-old also played his shots deep to push Ruud behind the baseline frequently.

While Ruud managed to venture forward to shorten the points on a number of occasions and also hit quite a few forehand winners, the Norwegian could not hit a single winner off his backhand in the first set. He and Ruud finished with 11 and 8 winners in the first set, respectively.

#2 Nadal stops Ruud's attempt at a comeback in the second set

Ruud got off to a good start in the second set by breaking Nadal to lead 3-1. However, the Spaniard improved upon his performance quite characteristically to win five consecutive games and take the set 6-3.

Story continues below ad

The 23-year-old kept moving forward frequently in the second set as well, but Nadal came up with some brilliant passing shots. The veteran also started playing his crosscourt backhand to good effect in the second set and managed to hit quite a few winners that way.

Ruud kept trying to attack with his forehand, but Nadal’s superb defense ensured that the Spaniard won the majority of the points. Moreover, Ruud could only win 25% of the points off his second serve in the second set as the King Of Clay kept exploiting it. The Mallorcan also hit 12 winners against Ruud’s seven in the second set.

#3 A bagel in the third set seals the title for Nadal

Nadal gave Ruud no chance in the third set and had the upper hand throughout. He started hitting winners all over the court as Ruud surrendered meekly. The Norwegian hardly put up any resistance in the third set and was broken thrice.

Story continues below ad

The 14-time Roland Garros champion won 11 consecutive games to clinch yet another title on the red dirt of Paris. He hit a down-the-line backhand winner to finish the match, which lasted around two-and-a-quarter hours.

The Spaniard finished the match with 37 winners against Ruud’s 16. The Spaniard also remained at his clinical best by committing only 18 unforced errors in the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far