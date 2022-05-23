French Open 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 1 ft. Dominic Thiem and Ons Jabeur

The first day of the 2022 French Open has finally rolled to a close, with upsets galore on the claycourts of Paris. While most of the players who were expected to reach the second round have done so, a few have suffered unexpected losses at the hands of undistinguished opponents.
On the men's side, two seeded players have exited in the first round already, while two seeded players on the women's side have been shown the door. With the remaining set of first-round matches to be played tomorrow, the French Open is very much living up to its status as one of the most unpredictable Slams of the season.
Without further ado, here's a look at the five biggest upsets on Day 1 of the French Open:
#1 Hugo Dellien def. Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem's quest for his first match-win this season will have to wait, as the Austrian slumped to his seventh consecutive loss of the year. Facing off against Hugo Dellien in his opener at the French Open, Thiem fell 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
The former US Open winner showed glimpses of his old self, but the fact that his forehand and confidence are still lacking was pretty evident during the big moments of the match.
The defeat also marks Thiem's second consecutive loss at Roland Garros, after he lost to Pablo Andujar in a five-set marathon in last year's edition. Dellien will face off against Karen Khachanov in the second round.
#2 Pablo Cuevas def. Jenson Brooksby
At the age of 36, Pablo Cuevas is not the most agile player on the tennis court, but he still made short work of Jenson Broosby at the 2022 French Open. Facing off against the American in his opener, Cuevas cruised into the next round with a straight-forward 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win.
The victory marks only the Uruguayan's fourth top-50 win in Grand Slams, with two of them coming at Roland Garros previously (Dominic Thiem in 2015 and Kyle Edmund in 2019). Up next, Cuevas crosses paths with Aljaz Bedene in the second round.
#3 Tallon Griekspoor def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was expected to do big things at the 2022 French Open following his run to the final at Monte-Carlo, but it was not to be. Playing against Tallon Griekspoor, the Spaniard capitulated to an unexpected 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 loss.
Davidovich Fokina reached the quarterfinals last year and will be leaving the top-30 as a result of the loss. Griekspoor, on the other hand, earned his first ever top-50 win at Roland Garros and will take on either Brandon Nakashima or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.
#4 Kaia Kanepi def. Garbine Muguruza
Kaia Kanepi further cemented her status as the giant killer of the women's circuit, defeating yet another seeded player in the opening round. Facing off against 10th seed and former champion Garbine Muguruza at the French Open, the Estonian pulled off a comeback 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Muguruza was a set and a break up at one point, but Kanepi held her nerve to serve out the match. The loss means the Spaniard slips to a 7-9 win/loss record in 2022, while Kanepi has now recorded her 10th top-10 win in Majors. Up next, she locks horns with Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.
#5 Magda Linette def. Ons Jabeur
The biggest upset of the day at the French Open was definitely the first-round loss of Ons Jabeur. Squaring off against Magda Linette, the Tunisian succumbed to a 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 loss.
Jabeur was one of the favorites for the title this year and looked to be cruising into the second round after taking the first set rather comfortably. However, the sixth seed's unforced errors caught up with her in the next two sets as Linette stepped up her game to pull off a remarkable upset. Up next, the Pole goes up against either Martina Trevisan or Harriet Dart in the second round.