French Open 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 1 ft. Dominic Thiem and Ons Jabeur

The first day of the 2022 French Open has finally rolled to a close, with upsets galore on the claycourts of Paris. While most of the players who were expected to reach the second round have done so, a few have suffered unexpected losses at the hands of undistinguished opponents.

On the men's side, two seeded players have exited in the first round already, while two seeded players on the women's side have been shown the door. With the remaining set of first-round matches to be played tomorrow, the French Open is very much living up to its status as one of the most unpredictable Slams of the season.

Without further ado, here's a look at the five biggest upsets on Day 1 of the French Open:

#1 Hugo Dellien def. Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem slipped to his seventh straight loss of the season

Dominic Thiem's quest for his first match-win this season will have to wait, as the Austrian slumped to his seventh consecutive loss of the year. Facing off against Hugo Dellien in his opener at the French Open, Thiem fell 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The former US Open winner showed glimpses of his old self, but the fact that his forehand and confidence are still lacking was pretty evident during the big moments of the match.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Tough to see and underscores just how competitive the tour is



#getty Dominic Thiem, a Grand Slam champ and once the second best player on clay, is now 0-7 since coming back in 2022 from a wrist injuryTough to see and underscores just how competitive the tour is Dominic Thiem, a Grand Slam champ and once the second best player on clay, is now 0-7 since coming back in 2022 from a wrist injuryTough to see and underscores just how competitive the tour is#getty https://t.co/vD4NpXkx6b

The defeat also marks Thiem's second consecutive loss at Roland Garros, after he lost to Pablo Andujar in a five-set marathon in last year's edition. Dellien will face off against Karen Khachanov in the second round.

#2 Pablo Cuevas def. Jenson Brooksby

Jenson Brooksby slipped to a straight-sets loss in his opener at the French Open

At the age of 36, Pablo Cuevas is not the most agile player on the tennis court, but he still made short work of Jenson Broosby at the 2022 French Open. Facing off against the American in his opener, Cuevas cruised into the next round with a straight-forward 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Speedy Pablo



Pablo Cuevas has the protected ranking, but it was Jenson Brooksby who needed protection as the Uruguayan stormed to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win at Roland Garros.



Cuevas sprints to the win just a few minutes after his fellow 36yo, Kaia Kanepi, also pulled off an upset Speedy PabloPablo Cuevas has the protected ranking, but it was Jenson Brooksby who needed protection as the Uruguayan stormed to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win at Roland Garros.Cuevas sprints to the win just a few minutes after his fellow 36yo, Kaia Kanepi, also pulled off an upset https://t.co/WoF9ZVwpUg

The victory marks only the Uruguayan's fourth top-50 win in Grand Slams, with two of them coming at Roland Garros previously (Dominic Thiem in 2015 and Kyle Edmund in 2019). Up next, Cuevas crosses paths with Aljaz Bedene in the second round.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was expected to do big things at the 2022 French Open following his run to the final at Monte-Carlo, but it was not to be. Playing against Tallon Griekspoor, the Spaniard capitulated to an unexpected 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 loss.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Tallon Griekspoor gets a fantastic win over 2021 quarterfinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 2nd round at



Foki will leave the top 30. Wow.Tallon Griekspoor gets a fantastic win over 2021 quarterfinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 2nd round at #RolandGarros Foki will leave the top 30. Wow.Tallon Griekspoor gets a fantastic win over 2021 quarterfinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 2nd round at #RolandGarros.Foki will leave the top 30.

Davidovich Fokina reached the quarterfinals last year and will be leaving the top-30 as a result of the loss. Griekspoor, on the other hand, earned his first ever top-50 win at Roland Garros and will take on either Brandon Nakashima or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

#4 Kaia Kanepi def. Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza fell to her ninth loss of the 2022 season at the French Open

Kaia Kanepi further cemented her status as the giant killer of the women's circuit, defeating yet another seeded player in the opening round. Facing off against 10th seed and former champion Garbine Muguruza at the French Open, the Estonian pulled off a comeback 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

wta @WTA







#RolandGarros Another upset in the books @KanepiKaia topples No. 10 seed Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to R2! Another upset in the books 📚🇪🇪 @KanepiKaia topples No. 10 seed Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to R2!#RolandGarros https://t.co/7QdVwQTso9

Muguruza was a set and a break up at one point, but Kanepi held her nerve to serve out the match. The loss means the Spaniard slips to a 7-9 win/loss record in 2022, while Kanepi has now recorded her 10th top-10 win in Majors. Up next, she locks horns with Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

#5 Magda Linette def. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur could not recreate her clay season form at Roland Garros

The biggest upset of the day at the French Open was definitely the first-round loss of Ons Jabeur. Squaring off against Magda Linette, the Tunisian succumbed to a 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 loss.

OptaAce @OptaAce

@WTA 3 - Magda #Linette obtained her third win against top-ten players in 20 matches after defeating World No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the First Round at Roland Garros, the first one since beating Elina Svitolina (#5) at Wimbledon 2021. Stunner. @WTA _insider 3 - Magda #Linette obtained her third win against top-ten players in 20 matches after defeating World No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the First Round at Roland Garros, the first one since beating Elina Svitolina (#5) at Wimbledon 2021. Stunner.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/hBdObgTtIQ

Jabeur was one of the favorites for the title this year and looked to be cruising into the second round after taking the first set rather comfortably. However, the sixth seed's unforced errors caught up with her in the next two sets as Linette stepped up her game to pull off a remarkable upset. Up next, the Pole goes up against either Martina Trevisan or Harriet Dart in the second round.

