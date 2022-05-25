French Open 2022: 5 must-watch second round matches on Day 4 ft. Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandrova Sasnovich, Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet & more

The first few days of the 2022 French Open have witnessed some major upsets. The likes of Magda Linette and Diane Parry stepped up to knock out title favourites Ons Jabeur and Barbora Krejcikova at the very first hurdle.

While most of the men's seeds, including 13-time winner Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic, have come through, they can only expect tougher tests going forward.

With second round action getting underway on Wednesday, here's a look at five must-watch matches on Day 4:

#1 Bianca Andreescu vs Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic at the 2019 French Open

Fourteenth seed Belinda Bencic will take on a Biana Andreescu in one of the most highly anticipated matches on Wednesday.

The Swiss has come into the French Open in great form, having lifted her first claycourt title in Charleston. Andreescu, meanwhile, also showed signs of revival - making a comeback from injury in Stuttgart with solid runs in Madrid and Rome.

Both women registered contrasting wins in the first round. Bencic dropped only two games against Reka Luca Jani, while Andreescu needed three sets to move past Ysaline Bonaventure.

Andreescu has beaten Bencic in the pair's only previous meeting.

#2 Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandrova Sasnovich

Aliaksandrova Sasnovich beat Raducanu at Indian Wells last year..

Emma Raducanu was made to work hard for her first French Open match win, needing to come back from a set down against fellow teenager Linda Noskova.

#RolandGarros

The Brit will now lock horns with Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who beat her at Indian Wells in the second round last year. The flat-hitting Belarusian has been in solid form in 2022, as was evident in her 6-4, 6-1 dismissal of Zhang Shuai in her Roland Garros opener.

#3 Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Sebastian Korda will take on Richard Gasquet in a first-time matchup..

In an intriguing second round matchup at the French Open on Wednesday, the young Sebastian Korda will take on veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Korda beat John Millman in three close sets in his opener, while Gasquet cruised to victory against Llyod Harris. Both players are in decent form, so fans can expect some exceptional shotmaking in this first-time matchup.

#4 Rafael Nadal (13-time French Open winner) vs Corentin Moutet

Nadal beat Jordan Thompson in the opening round.

This match on Court Philippe Chatrier will see a home hero take on the tournament's greatest-ever champion. Nadal and Moutet will be locking horns for the very first time.

Rafael Nadal opened his campaign with a straightforward 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jordan Thompson. He will be keen to continue that momentum against Frenchman Corentin Moutet as he seeks to get more claycourt matches under his belt.

#5 Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Karolima Muchova is playing in just her fourth tournament of the year..

Karolina Muchova has had quite a few memorable victories in Grand Slams, but she is yet to make the second week at the French Open. Returning from injury, she beat Leylah Fernandez and Tereza Martincova in Miami.

Muchova now takes on one of the big guns of the women's draw in Maria Sakkari. The Greek has had an underwhelming campaign on clay this season and will look to better that in Paris.

Both women possess big all-court games, so this one could be an enticing affair. Their current head-to-head is level at 1-1.

