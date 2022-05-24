French Open 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Amanda Anisimova vs (Q) Donna Vekic

Date: 25 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Amanda Anisimova vs Donna Vekic preview

27th seed Amanda Anisimova will square off against Croatian qualifier Donna Vekic in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

2019 Roland Garros semifinalist Anisimova has been on a resurgent run this season. She began the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 2 title and backed it up with a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open.

Although the 20-year-old briefly lost her way after that, a return to clay brought the best out of her again. Anisimova made the semifinals in Charleston and the quarterfinals in both Madrid and Rome to arrive in Paris high on confidence.

A @AnisimovaAmanda I like getting my shoes dirty here … 🩰 I like getting my shoes dirty here … 🩰 https://t.co/3Lm92Q6fpW

It was evident in her fantastic 7-5, 6-4 win over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Monday in what was deemed a difficult opener for the young American.

Donna Vekic serves at the 2022 Australian Open

Anisimova's next opponent, the 25-year-old Vekic, meanwhile, has three career titles on her resume and reached a career-high ranking of 19 in 2019. She has made the second week of every Slam, with a quarter-final finish at the 2019 US Open being her best performance at a Major to date.

However, her career graph has suffered a nosedive lately due to a knee injury that required surgery. Multiple breaks from the tour have affected her world ranking, sending her tumbling out of the top 100 at one point.

Due to her low ranking, the Croatian had to play in the French Open qualifying last week. Vekic showed her grit and stamina, battling through a couple of two-setters in her three wins to secure a main-draw berth.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Grand Slam qualifying is such an intoxicating set of stories within the story.



Just watched a cramping Donna Vekic, once ranked No.19 but now outside 100, come back from a break down in the final set to win 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 against Louisa Chirico.



Tearful in triumph afterwards. 🥹 Grand Slam qualifying is such an intoxicating set of stories within the story.Just watched a cramping Donna Vekic, once ranked No.19 but now outside 100, come back from a break down in the final set to win 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 against Louisa Chirico.Tearful in triumph afterwards. 🥹

The World No. 100 made full use of her opportunity to knock out Mirjam Bjorklund 7-6(6), 6-2 in the first round.

Amanda Anisimova vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

Anisimova leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Vekic. The American edged Vekic 7-6(4), 7-6(6) in their only match so far in Rome in 2020.

Amanda Anisimova vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Amanda Anisimova -700 -5.5 (-135) Over 19.5 (-105) Donna Vekic +450 +5.5 (-105) Under 19.5 (-135)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Donna Vekic prediction

Amanda Anisimova in action at the 2022 French Open

This will be a face-off between two aggressive players, each of whom thrives on raw pace and power. However, the two are currently on opposite ends of the spectrum as far as their careers are concerned.

Anisimova once again looks to be back to the stellar form that aided in her breakthrough run in Paris three years ago. She has a fearless attitude and can outhit just about anybody on her day. Anisimova also moves tremendously well on clay, something that is rare for a big-hitter, and has great defensive skills as well.

It will need a special performance from Vekic to halt her, considering the Croat hasn't been at her best of late. Vekic, though, has the tools to make it difficult for Anisimova. She has a big first serve and a booming forehand, with which she will look to stay close to the American in rallies.

However, her movement isn't the best nor is she capable of controlling her unforced errors under pressure. The moment she cracks, the match will quickly swing Anisimova's way.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala