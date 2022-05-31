French Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: June 1, 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview

World No. 8 Casper Ruud will square off against Danish teenager Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Having won the Gonet Geneva Open in the lead-up to the French Open, Ruud has continued his rich vein of form in Paris. He's the first Norwegian man to make it to the quarterfinals of the French Open but has had to put in quite a shift to get there.

In the first round, Ruud ousted the spirited Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets. A straight-sets victory over Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round set up a Round of 32 clash with Lorenzo Sonego. Ruud was trailing by two sets to one against the Italian, but held his nerve to win it in five.

Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open

The 23-year-old put in an excellent performance against Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16, converting six out of 10 break points to win 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Holger Rune is having a dream run on his debut at the French Open. The 19-year-old made it through to his first quarterfinal at a Grand Slam, taking out last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the process.

Both players looked nervous at the start of their fourth-round encounter. The Dane found himself 3-1 down before turning things around to win the first set. Rune failed to take break point opportunities early in the second and was made to pay as Tsitsipas broke him and served out the set.

Rune found his rhythm again in the third and fourth sets, winning them to secure the biggest victory of his blossoming career.

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Ruud leads Rune 3-0 in the head-to-head. His most recent win came at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters in two tight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Casper Ruud -200 -2.5 (-155) Over 37.5 (-130) Holger Rune +160 +2.5 (+110) Under 37.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced by BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune prediction

Casper Ruud will head into the contest as the favorite, considering his flawless record against Rune. But the teenager will be high on confidence after his victory over Tsitsipas on Monday.

Ruud is a seasoned claycourter. He has shown maturity and excellent management skills on the court, conserving energy at the right moments.

The Norwegian likes to serve out wide and use his forehand to finish off points. He has found the perfect mix of aggression and caution, and is a handful for any opponent on clay.

Rune is a bundle of energy and plays an aggressive brand of tennis. The Dane caused Tsitsipas a lot of problems with his angled crosscourt forehand, which set him up nicely to finish points at the net. He is also able to generate exceptional power off his backhand and plays the drop shot with regularity.

Both players have made the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time in their careers. While Rune will look to get out of the blocks quickly, Ruud has the defensive skills to keep him at bay and progress to the last four in Paris.

Pick: Ruud to win in four sets.

