French Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs (12) Hubert Hurkacz

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Casper Ruud will look to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal

Eighth seed Casper Ruud takes on 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

The Norwegian has had a decent season, winning 27 out of 36 matches, with two titles to his name. The first of these came at the Argentina Open, where he beat Diego Schwartzman in the final. Ruud then reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old did not fare as well as expected at the start of the claycourt season. He lost in the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters and in the second round of the Madrid Open. However, he made the semifinals in Rome before winning the Geneva Open by beating Joao Sousa in the final.

Ruud is seeded eighth at the French Open and started by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in what turned out to be the final match of the Frenchman's career. The Norwegian then defeated Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets before surviving a scare from Lorenzo Sonego to reach the last 16.

Hurkacz has won 23 out of 32 matches this season. He started by helping Poland to the semifinals of the ATP Cup. After disappointing performances at the Australian Open and Rotterdam, the 25-year-old reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and Miami Open, losing to the eventual champion in both tournaments.

Hurkacz reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open before losing to David Goffin in the first round of the Italian Open. The Pole started the French Open with a straight-sets win over Giulio Zeppieri. He then defeated 2018 semifinalist Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a third-round clash with Goffin.

Hurkacz avenged his defeat in Rome by beating the injured Belgian 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 to confirm his place in the last 16.

Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Ruud and Hurkacz, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

The winner will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -165 -3.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-130) Hubert Hurkacz +130 +3.5 (-125) Under 38.5 (-110)

Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

This is a match-up of contrasting styles and could very well go down the wire. Clay is Ruud's favorite surface and he has won an impressive 46 out of 56 matches on the red dirt since the start of 2021, including seven titles.

Hurkacz has struggled on clay in the past. But this season he has fared well on the surface, with nine wins out of 12 matches so far.

Ruud will look to control the match from the baseline with his powerful forehand. His excellent defensive skills and on-court movement will come in handy against the big-hitting Hurkacz.

The Pole will rely on his strong serve to put pressure on Ruud. He will have to be precise with his groundstrokes or Ruud will make him pay.

The Norwegian stood as far back as he possibly could to negate Sonego's serve in the third round and will likely do the same against Hurkacz.

Ruud will come into the match a little fatigued after his five-set battle against Sonego. However, given his claycourt prowess, he should be able to see off the big Pole and reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Pick: Ruud to win in four sets.

