French Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Tournament: French Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview

Tsonga is playing in his last professional tournament.

In a highly anticipated first round match at the 2022 French Open, Casper Ruud will take on Frenchman Jo-Wilfred Tsonga.

Ruud, the eighth seed, is coming off a successful title defence in Geneva. The Norwegian beat the likes of Reilly Opelka and Benoit Paire to secure his second title of the season, following his triumph on clay in Buenos Aires. In the process, Ruud became the fifth player in 2022 to win multiple titles.

Tsonga, meanwhile, announced his decision to retire after this year's French Open. He has only managed intermittant matchplay in recent years due to injury woes and has had only had three matches on clay this season, losing all three.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



has announced he will retire after this year's Roland-Garros. See you very soon, Jo! "Roland, je t'aime" 🧡 @tsonga7 has announced he will retire after this year's Roland-Garros. See you very soon, Jo! "Roland, je t'aime" 🧡@tsonga7 has announced he will retire after this year's Roland-Garros. See you very soon, Jo! 🔥 https://t.co/ZaveBd3G7I Tsonga, 36, is set to become the first of a great French generation to retire. twitter.com/rolandgarros/s… Tsonga, 36, is set to become the first of a great French generation to retire. twitter.com/rolandgarros/s…

The Frenchman has, however, put up stiff opposition against the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime recently and might give his opponent something to think about.

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Casper Ruud and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Casper Ruud -10000 -8.5 (-155) Over 28.5 (-115) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga +1350 +8\.5 (+110) Under 28.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga prediction

Ruud will be the overwhelming favourite heading into the contest.

Casper Ruud has established himself as one of the best claycourt players of the current generation. His topspin-heavy forehand and much-improved serve are potent weapons. With a title last week, he will feel confident about his chances against Tsonga.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also possesses a few big weapons of his own. The Frenchman's serve is key, as he tends to win easy points behind it. His movement, though, is nowhere near the desired level, and that could prove to be the difference-maker in this match.

Tsonga will look to clobber some forehands and big serves coming in the match. However, Ruud's superior match fitness and willingness to slug it out from the baseline should help him sail through.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

Edited by Bhargav