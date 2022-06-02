French Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs (20) Marin Cilic

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: June 3, 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten, Sony Six and Sony LIV

Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic preview

Casper Ruud will look to reach his first Grand Slam final

Eighth seed Casper Ruud takes on 20th seed Marin Cilic in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday.

The Norwegian has two titles to his name at the Argentina Open and the Geneva Open this season. He reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami while also getting to the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Ruud started his French Open campaign by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets in what turned out to be the final match of his fabulous career. The 23-year-old then beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets to set up a third-round showdown against 32nd seed Lorenzo Sonego.

Ruud survived a scare against the Italian, winning in five sets to reach the last 16, where he defeated 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In his first Grand Slam quarterfinal on Wednesday, the Norwegian faced Denmark's Holger Rune in the clash of the Nordics. Ruud came out on top in four sets to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

José Morgado @josemorgado



He will face Marin Cilic on Friday. 23yo Casper Ruud beats 19yo Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at #RolandGarros He will face Marin Cilic on Friday. 23yo Casper Ruud beats 19yo Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at #RolandGarros.He will face Marin Cilic on Friday. https://t.co/Tn7nWpzYjd

Before the French Open, Cilic had won only 13 out of 24 matches this season with semifinal runs at both the ATP 250 tournaments in Adelaide.

The 33-year-old then began his Roland Garros challenge by trouncing Hungary's Attila Balazs 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. He then came back from a set down to defeat another Hungarian in Marton Fucsovics to reach the third round.

Cilic then triumphed over the experienced Gilles Simon in what was the latter's last match at the French Open. The Croat followed it up with a breezy win over World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarterfinals.

The former US Open champion then won a grueling five-set encounter against seventh seed Andrey Rublev to reach the semifinals of the French Open for the first time in his career.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



advances to his first The resurgence continues @cilic_marin advances to his first #RolandGarros semi-final, defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[10-2]. The resurgence continues 📈@cilic_marin advances to his first #RolandGarros semi-final, defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[10-2]. https://t.co/jxfK11qzJI

Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Ruud has a flawless 2-0 record in the head-to-head against Cilic, having won both their meetings so far.

The Norwegian beat Cilic 6-2, 7-6(6) in their first encounter, which came in the third round of the Italian Open in 2020. The second match between the two saw Ruud win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in last year's Canadian Open.

Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -225 -4.5 (-105) Over 39.5 (-110) Marin Cilic +175 +4.5 (-135) Under 39.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic prediction

Considering Ruud's form and his recent results on clay, he will be considered the favorite to win the match. Seven out of the Norwegian's eight career titles have come on the red dirt so far.

Cilic, however, has been a bit of a giant killer in the French Open this year, having beaten two top-10 players in Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. So the lanky Croat cannot be written off.

Ruud is a good defensive player but has also been able to adopt an aggressive approach over the past few months. The Norwegian's topspin-heavy forehand will come in handy to finish off points.

Cilic's serve has always been his trump card and having served 33 aces against Rublev, he will look to get a lot more of those against Ruud. The Croat's cross-court forehands have been the main difference-maker this fortnight.

Both players have been in good form in the tournament so far and the match promises to be a tightly-contested one. While Cilic can put in a tough fight, Ruud's clay-court prowess might just see him get over the finish line.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in five sets.

