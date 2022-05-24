French Open 2022 Day 3: Men's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Many high-profile players like Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will compete on Day 3 of the French Open. World No. 2 Medvedev, who has just returned from a hernia surgery, will face Facundo Bagnis in the first round while last year's runner-up Tsitsipas starts off against Lorenzo Musetti.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud will face two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in what will be perhaps the most highly-anticipated match of the day. The likes of Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov will also play their respective first-round matches on Tuesday.

With some exciting tennis action ahead of us, let's take a look at the odds and predictions of some of the major matches taking place on Day 3 of the French Open.

Casper Ruud (-10000) vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (+1350) prediction

Eighth seed Casper Ruud will enter the match on the back of winning his second title of the year in Geneva, which followed a semifinal run at the Italian Open.

The Norwegian has won 24 out of 33 matches in 2022 which is a much better record compared to that of his opponent. Former World No. 5 Tsonga, who will retire after the French Open, has won just two matches out of eight.

Ruud and Tsonga will lock horns for the very first time and given the former's quality and current form, he should be able to come out on top.

José Morgado @josemorgado Tsonga will try to avoid the end of his career with a R1 vs Ruud. Tsonga will try to avoid the end of his career with a R1 vs Ruud.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets (-350) via Oddschecker.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-1400) vs Lorenzo Musetti (+700) prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the French Open

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the favorites to win the French Open this year and he starts off against precocious talent Lorenzo Musetti. The Greek has been quite impressive in the clay-court season, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the finals of the Italian Open and the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Clay has been Musetti's best surface so far, winning 24 out of 38 matches on the surface. The Italian has won eight out of 12 matches on clay this season and has reached the last 16 of all three Masters 1000 competitions on the surface.

Musetti has produced some promising results on clay before, having beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime in Monte-Carlo while pushing Novak Djokovic to five sets at last year's French Open. However, given Tsitsipas' current run of form, it's hard to imagine Musetti beating him.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets (-185) via Oddschecker.

Daniil Medvedev (-800) vs Facundo Bagnis (+500) prediction

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev starts off against Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in the first round. The Russian missed most of the clay-court season as he was recovering from a hernia surgery. Medvedev suffered a second-round exit at the Geneva Open at the hands of Richard Gasquet.

Bagnis, however, has won only four out of 10 matches so far this season. Medvedev's clay-court game could do with some improvement but he has a very good chance of winning considering he is a much superior player compared to Bagnis.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets (-140) via Oddschecker.

Jannik Sinner (-1400) vs Bjorn Fratangelo (+675) prediction

Bjorn Fratangelo will be the first opponent of 11th seed Jannik Sinner at the French Open. The Italian enters the tournament after reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

Sinner is a fine young talent who we can expect to do well at the French Open this year. The 20-year-old has done fine so far this season with 24 wins out of 30 matches.

Fratangelo, on the other hand, is competing in the main draw of a tournament for the first time in 2022. Sinner should have little trouble getting the better of the American and reaching the second round of the French Open.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets (-175) via Oddschecker.

