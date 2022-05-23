French Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 French Open - Day One

World No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric will lock horns in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

After a shaky start to the year, Grigor Dimitrov has had a good run of form since reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters in March. The Bulgarian had a good run of form in the claycourt season leading up to the French Open. He reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters with convincing wins over Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz. He lost to the in-form Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last four in three sets.

Despite being in good form, Dimitrov has not been able to solve the Stefanos Tsitsipas riddle, going down to the Greek in his last three tournaments at Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. He lost to Tsitsipas in the last 16 of Barcelona and Madrid and the second round in Rome.

The former World No. 3 will, however, take the positives from their last meeting in Rome after Tsitsipas narrowly won 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4), saving a few match points in the process.

The 18th seeded Bulgarian looked solid in his first-round match at the 2022 French Open. He won 83% of the points on his first serve and had 17 break point opportunities, converting seven. Dimitrov will have to be more consistent on return and converting break points as the the tournament goes on.

Borna Coric has been on the sidelines since the 2021 Rotterdam Open due to a right shoulder injury.

A year after surgery, Coric is still not completely pain-free, but is making strides in his performance. The Croatian had a difficult return on clay, losing in the opening round at Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Having finally snapped his five-match losing streak in the first-round of the French Open, Coric will look to take it one step at a time as he tries to build confidence and form for the rest of the season.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric head-to-head

The two players have never faced each other, so their head-to-head is 0-0. They were scheduled to play at the 2019 US Open but Coric was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -400 +8.5(-435) Over 36.5(-115) Borna Coric +320 -2.5(-345) Under 36.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric prediction

Dimitrov will be the overwhelming favourite in this second round encounter. He dropped three games in his last match and seems to be in sublime form. Dimitrov has an excellent forehand, brilliant athleticism and has the ability to construct points well from the baseline while also being capable at the net. This works well against Coric's defensive style of play and the Bulgarian will fancy his chances to win.

Coric will be looking to build some momentum after his win in the last round. He will try to extend points, engage in long rallies and wear down his opponent from the baseline. Dimitov will look to end points early and play aggressively, with his serve being a crucial factor in the match.

The Bulgarian will have to bring his best against Coric, who seems to be finding his footing on clay and regaining his old form with every match. The 31-year-old could be tested by Coric but he should find himself in the third round of the French Open.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in four sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan