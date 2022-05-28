French Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Leylah Fernandez vs (27) Amanda Anisimova

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 27, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova preview

The fourth round of the 2022 French Open will see talented youngsters Amanda Anisimova and Leylah Fernandez lock horns in an exciting encounter on Sunday.

Fernandez, the 17th seed, came through a tough battle against Belinda Bencic in her last match. The Canadian needed two hours and 49 minutes to overcome the Swiss, eventually prevailing 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to move into the fourth round for the first time at Roland Garros.

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 French Open,

Anisimova, meanwhile, returned to the second week in Paris for the first time since her breakthrough run here in 2019, courtesy of a mid-match retirement. Playing against an inspired Karolina Muchova, the American found herself in trouble early after dropping an intense 82 minute opening set via tiebreak.

The Czech, however, rolled her ankle early in the second set. Unable to move properly, Muchova succumbed to a tame 6-2 set before going down a double break in the third. Muchova eventually retired from the match, sending Anisimova into the next round.

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Fernandez leads Anisimova in their head-to-head 1-0. Anisimova was forced to retire in the duo's only prior match at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year.

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Leylah Fernandez +155 +3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-110) Amanda Anisimova -200 -3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova has played some great tennis this season. The American's powerful groundstrokes have worked well so far and she stepped out on court with an aggressive mindset on Saturday as well.

Fernandez, on the other hand, has played herself into form over her last few matches. The Canadian hadn't won consecutive matches on clay coming into the tournament this year, but has managed to flip a switch.

The youngster peaked in her match against Bencic, putting up an insurmountable wall of defense. Her topspin-heavy forehand, a particularly potent weapon on clay, was also firing on all cyclinders.

Anisimova is not the best at handling the variety being thrown at her, something that Fernandez has shown plenty of this week. With no discernable weakness -- her second-serve speed has also averaged 10 mph faster than all her opponents -- the Canadian could prove too steady for Anisimova in this one.

Prediction: Fernandez to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan