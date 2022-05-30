French Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match details

Fixture: (17) Leylah Fernandez vs Martina Trevisan

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 31, 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Leylah Fernandez vs Martina Trevisan preview

Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan came through similarly hard-fought encounters in their respective fourth-round matches on Sunday to set up a quarter-final showdown.

Fernandez, the 17th seed, needed just under two hours to fend off the big-hitting Amanda Anisimova. The Canadian showcased her incredible range of shotmaking and scrambling abilities to eke out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Add solid wins over Belinda Bencic and Kristina Mladenovic to the mix and Fernandez begins to emerge as a formidable opponent.

Trevisan beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her last match

Trevisan, meanwhile, managed to eke out a 7-6(10), 7-5 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The Italian played aggressively and did not allow her opponent to feel comfortable at any point to sneak into her second quarterfinal at the French Open.

Trevisan is now on a nine-match winning streak, having also lifted the trophy at the warm-up event in Morocco—where she scored wins over the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Claire Liu. Needless to say, she will enter the quarter-final contest on a confidence high.

Leylah Fernandez vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over & under) Martina Trevisan +160 +3.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-110) Leylah Fernandez -200 -3.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Fernandez will be the favorite heading into the contest

Fernandez did not come into the French Open with a lot of match wins on clay this year, but has managed to turn things around. The youngster's lethal forehand has proven to be a potent weapon on the red dirt. She has also been impressive on return.

The Canadian's aggressive intent on return has seen her generate as many as 23 breakpoints in her last two matches. She has, however, been a bit wasteful with the opportunitites—winning only about 50%—and might need to improve that stat against the tenacious Martina Trevisan.

The Italian has looked a completely different player from when she made her first quarterfinal here in Paris two years ago. She has replaced her counterpunching style of play with a newfound aggression. Her willingness to take the ball early—especially off the forehand wing—has been key to her success.

In the form of Fernandez, she faces an opponent who has played with measured aggression. With comparatively less power to feed off from the other end, this could prove to be the biggest test of the Italian's ability to generate her own power. She will have to protect her vulnerable second serve and find a way to keep Fernandez on the run throughout or else the Canadian will end up seizing control of the baseline and the contest.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets

