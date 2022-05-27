French Open 2022: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Elena Rybakina vs (22) Madison Keys

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 28 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys preview

Rybakina at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

World No. 16 Elena Rybakina will square off against 22nd seed Madison Keys in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Rybakina has had a decent season so far. After an early exit at the Australian Open, the 22-year-old made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. She picked up impressive wins over Victoria Azarenka and Viktorija Golubic before falling to Maria Sakkari.

Rybakina then helped Kazakhstan beat Germany in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning both her matches. Post that, she made the last 16 in her next three events (Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome).

At the French Open, Rybakina faced a difficult first-round opponent in Arantxa Rus. The Dutchwoman looked to have the upper hand after taking the second set, but the Kazakh held her nerve to win the match 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. She strolled past Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-0 in the second round.

Madison Keys, on the other hand, made a fantastic start to the season. After winning the Adelaide International, the American made the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.

Keys hasn't had the best results on clay in the run-up to Roland Garros, losing in the first round in Madrid and Rome.

At the French Open, Keys has looked sturdy, picking up wins over Anna Kalinskaya and Caroline Garcia to progress to the third round.

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Rybakina and Keys have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Elena Rybakina -160 -2.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-115) Madison Keys +150 +2.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (+100)

All odds sourced by Oddschecker.

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys prediction

Rybakina put up a dominant performance in her last match against Volynets. She registered 34 winners to go with 26 unforced errors. The tall Kazakh set up points with a strong serve out wide. Her forehand looked particularly good against the American.

Keys has always been an efficient performer on the big stage. The American is one of the cleanest hitters on tour. Like Rybakina, she also registered a number of winners off her forehand against Garcia.

This is a very balanced contest which could go either way. Both players thrive on confidence and Rybakina might just edge her opponent considering she has more wins on clay this season.

Pick: Rybakina in three sets.

