French Open 2022: Madison Keys vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (22) Madison Keys vs (29) Veronika Kudermetova

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Madison Keys vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Madison Keys at the 2022 French Open - Day Seven

World No. 22 Madison Keys will square off against Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Madison Keys did not have the best preparation leading into the French Open, with early exits from Madrid and Rome. But the American has looked good in Paris, making her way past some tricky opponents in the form of Anna Kalinskaya, Caroline Garcia and Elena Rybakina.

Against Rybakina, the 26-year-old failed to hold her serve at 3-4, which presented her opponent with an opportunity to serve out the set. The Kazakh duly took it to win the opener. However, Keys hit back hard, winning the next five games and claiming the second set 6-1 to level the match.

Both players were dogged in the third set, playing some high-quality tennis to force a tie-break. Keys completed a sensational 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3) comeback win to move into the last 16 of the 2022 French Open.

After a stern test in the first round, Veronika Kudermetova has eased past her last two opponents. The Russian has dropped just one set in Paris, advancing to the last 16 with wins over Zhu Lin, Aleksandra Krunic and the injured Paula Badosa.

This is the third time Kudermetova has played at the French Open and the first time she has made it to the fourth round.

Madison Keys vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Keys and Kudermetova have not faced each other before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Madison Keys vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Madison Keys -130 +1.5 (-125) under 20.5 (+110) Veronika Kudermetova +100 -1.5 (-110) over 20.5 (-155)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

This is an evenly balanced contest between two powerful hitters.

Keys has created a lot of problems with her big serve, and her forehand has looked majestic throughout the tournament. She has often stood inside the baseline to take the ball early, pushing her opponents on the backfoot.

Kudermetova has arguably served better than any other player at the 2022 French Open, hitting 20 aces across her three matches. She also has the ability to play with finesse, keeping her opponents guessing all the time.

The Russian has been unfazed in the tournament so far and will take some stopping. However, Keys showed her experience in the last round to win a close contest. The American performs well on the big stage and with Iga Swiatek the only remaining top-10 seed, she will fancy her chances heading into the second week in Paris.

Pick: Keys to win in three sets

