French Open 2022: Men's singles forecast & predictions

Carlos Alcaraz goes in as the favorite for Roland Garros 2022
Modified May 21, 2022 06:24 PM IST
A little over 12 months ago, Carlos Alcaraz had turned 18 - just in time for his maiden participation at the 2021 French Open. Ranked 97th in the world, he blitzed through the qualifiers without dropping a set and made it to the third round. It was beyond question that he had potential. But it was also beyond imagination that he would enter the next edition of the tournament as a favorite for the title.

The irrepressible Spaniard recently sent shockwaves through the tennis community by becoming the first player ever to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back on clay. He then backed it up by beating the defending champion Alexander Zverev to become the youngest winner of the Madrid Masters.

The teenager has exhibited physicality and maturity beyond his years this season - which has catapulted him to the top of the Elo ratings on Tennis Abstract. However, it remains to be seen how Alcaraz will fare over the best-of-five sets - especially if he faces Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals.

That said, the sport isn't played on paper - and all 128 players in the draw have a shot at the title. Let's delve into the round-by-round tournament forecast for every player in the draw - generated using the aforementioned Elo ratings.

Quarter-wise forecast for French Open 2022

1st quarter

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are on a collision course in the first quarter
Novak Djokovic (Elo 2096.2) and Rafael Nadal (Elo 1987.2) have only been stopped by one another in the last two editions of the French Open. The two biggest names have been drawn in the same quarter this year - which makes the matchup all the more probable - 28.95% to be precise.

The Serb holds a decisive advantage in the Elo ratings this time around. But no man has ever dominated a tournament like Nadal at Roland Garros. Expect the Spaniard's performance to go up a few notches in Paris - provided he's fit.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
1Novak Djokovic2096.291.5982.6473.4259.7244.9725.8417.38
2Yoshihito Nishioka1681.48.413.871.680.520.130.020.00
3Alex Molcan1726.855.738.094.021.470.440.070.02
4Federico Coria1686.844.275.402.390.760.200.030.01
5Aljaz Bedene1715.160.1227.384.721.660.480.080.02
6Christopher Oconnell1643.839.8814.341.850.500.110.010.00
7Pablo Cuevas1657.131.9214.621.990.570.130.020.00
8Jenson Brooksby1788.768.0843.679.944.431.650.360.10
9Grigor Dimitrov1846.278.5362.2732.5610.284.591.260.44
10Marcos Giron1620.921.4711.082.750.380.070.010.00
11Borna Coric1549.836.747.581.390.140.020.000.00
12Carlos Taberner1644.263.2619.085.190.790.170.020.00
13Daniel Altmaier1709.648.2915.016.481.270.360.060.01
14Jaume Munar1721.551.7116.767.491.540.450.070.02
15Andrey Kuznetsov1566.112.953.851.020.110.020.000.00
16Diego Schwartzman1897.187.0564.3843.1415.898.152.671.11
17Felix Auger Aliassime1855.575.0953.0834.6614.825.011.420.52
18Juan Pablo Varillas1663.824.9111.274.380.950.160.020.00
19Camilo Ugo Carabelli1602.531.137.622.370.400.050.000.00
20Aslan Karatsev1740.468.8728.0313.874.040.910.160.04
21Alejandro Tabilo1703.185.5334.3913.503.420.660.100.02
22Borna Gojo1394.414.471.480.160.010.000.000.00
23Filip Krajinovic1770.849.6531.7615.334.981.250.260.07
24Reilly Opelka1773.250.3532.3615.735.161.310.270.07
25Botic Van De Zandschulp1817.673.8643.1815.488.582.560.630.20
26Pavel Kotov1637.226.148.911.710.540.080.010.00
27Fabio Fognini1799.469.8437.5512.716.731.880.430.13
28Alexei Popyrin1653.530.1610.362.120.710.110.010.00
29Stan Wawrinka1528.836.233.530.700.140.010.000.00
30Corentin Moutet1627.063.779.552.870.860.120.010.00
31Jordan Thompson1560.07.883.590.820.190.020.000.00
32Rafael Nadal1987.292.1283.3363.5848.4723.9510.425.57

The favorites from the first quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:

  1. Novak Djokovic: 44.97%
  2. Rafael Nadal: 23.95%
  3. Diego Schwartzman: 8.15%
  4. Felix Auger-Aliassime: 5.01%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic bt. Rafael Nadal

2nd quarter

The 2022 Madrid Open finalists headline the second quarter of the draw
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev (Elo 2058) is the highest-ranked player in the second quarter. Despite reaching the semifinals or better in all three claycourt Masters tournaments leading up to Paris, he will be the underdog against Carlos Alcaraz (Elo 2124.4) if they meet in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old recently beat the German in the finals of the Madrid Open for a loss of just four games. While Zverev can be unplayable at times when he brings his A-game, its frequency is questionable - especially over best-of-five sets. The intriguing matchup has a 33.85% chance of happening.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
33Alexander Zverev2058.094.5572.6461.0850.3827.1015.959.98
34Sebastian Ofner1562.45.450.980.240.060.010.000.00
35Dusan Lajovic1694.124.783.491.430.550.090.020.00
36Sebastian Baez1887.075.2222.9015.319.873.351.250.50
37Brandon Nakashima1617.739.2110.171.150.340.040.010.00
38Kamil Majchrzak1693.960.7921.363.421.320.220.040.01
39Tallon Griekspoor1771.642.7027.696.203.040.700.170.05
40Alejandro Davidovich Fokina1822.757.3040.7811.186.261.720.510.17
41John Isner1807.973.9954.2229.569.072.370.670.21
42Quentin Halys1626.326.0112.954.070.600.080.010.00
43Taro Daniel1669.468.0325.579.341.670.260.040.01
44Gregoire Barrere1538.231.977.261.630.160.010.000.00
45Michael Mmoh1572.138.588.632.580.300.030.000.00
46Bernabe Zapata Miralles1652.961.4218.647.401.230.180.030.00
47Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna1406.47.861.780.260.010.000.000.00
48Taylor Fritz1834.092.1470.9445.1515.154.331.350.46
49Cameron Norrie1860.487.5275.3449.1914.095.671.930.71
50Manuel Guinard1522.012.485.931.350.100.010.000.00
51Jason Kubler1480.236.795.271.000.060.010.000.00
52Denis Kudla1574.263.2113.463.790.360.050.010.00
53Hugo Dellien1714.878.7734.3013.962.380.580.110.02
54Dominic Thiem1487.021.233.880.710.040.000.000.00
55Nuno Borges1609.724.1410.152.950.330.050.010.00
56Karen Khachanov1808.675.8651.6727.046.512.220.630.19
57Sebastian Korda1788.069.8644.218.424.071.300.340.10
58John Millman1642.030.1412.871.350.400.070.010.00
59Lloyd Harris1678.045.9518.772.290.780.160.030.01
60Richard Gasquet1706.254.0524.153.321.250.290.050.01
61Albert Ramos1723.049.555.812.861.140.290.060.01
62Thanasi Kokkinakis1726.150.456.002.981.200.300.060.01
63Juan Ignacio Londero1600.04.661.530.500.130.020.000.00
64Carlos Alcaraz2124.495.3486.6778.3067.1848.5232.5022.92

The favorites from the second quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:

  1. Carlos Alcaraz: 48.52%
  2. Alexander Zverev: 27.10%
  3. Cameron Norrie: 5.67%
  4. Taylor Fritz: 4.33%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz bt. Alexander Zverev

3rd quarter

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the favorite from the third quarter of the draw
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Elo 2076.8) has arguably been the greatest benefactor of the draw. His four toughest opponents on paper have all landed in the other half - and the 2021 runner-up will effectively have to go through at most one of them in his quest for the title.

Besides that, the Greek has been in sublime form himself - making the semifinals in Madrid, final in Rome and winning the title in Monte-Carlo. His most likely opponent in the quarterfinals will be Casper Ruud (Elo 1961.5), with the matchup being 25.44% probable.

The Norwegian, who plays his best tennis on the dirt, has rediscovered his form after a slow start on the European clay swing and has the potential to upset the World No. 4. After early losses in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, the Norwegian hit his stride, reaching the semifinals in Rome and has now reached the final in Geneva.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
65Casper Ruud1961.582.4469.9858.5242.9021.6412.764.87
66Jo-Wilfried Tsonga1692.817.569.705.171.960.430.110.01
67Emil Ruusuvuori1696.467.8816.018.613.310.740.190.02
68Ugo Humbert1566.432.124.311.560.360.050.010.00
69Joao Sousa1562.838.3512.922.160.500.060.010.00
70Chun-Hsin Tseng1645.361.6527.316.402.050.370.080.01
71Peter Gojowczyk1538.924.619.731.470.300.030.000.00
72Lorenzo Sonego1733.475.3950.0416.127.001.790.520.08
73Frances Tiafoe1775.963.9731.5016.506.742.000.690.13
74Benjamin Bonzi1676.236.0312.845.041.500.310.070.01
75Jiri Lehecka1706.134.1815.456.662.190.510.130.02
76David Goffin1819.965.8240.2023.4010.813.691.470.33
77Marco Cecchinato1587.337.349.662.540.540.080.010.00
78Pablo Andujar1677.262.6622.398.332.480.510.120.01
79Giulio Zeppieri1515.114.274.640.890.140.010.000.00
80Hubert Hurkacz1826.685.7363.3136.6317.226.012.450.57
81Denis Shapovalov1834.753.2836.2624.748.293.971.660.40
82Holger Rune1811.946.7230.4719.936.232.801.090.24
83Pedro Martinez1740.267.0525.6014.343.541.270.380.06
84Henri Laaksonen1616.832.957.673.010.470.110.020.00
85Norbert Gombos1612.946.3716.164.420.680.150.030.00
86Pedro Cachin1638.253.6320.426.181.050.260.050.00
87Hugo Gaston1614.128.9013.943.830.590.130.020.00
88Alex De Minaur1770.571.1049.4823.556.442.550.860.16
89Daniel Evans1688.046.5528.644.971.960.580.140.02
90Francisco Cerundolo1712.053.4534.606.592.810.910.250.04
91Mikael Ymer1626.456.7422.393.030.960.220.040.00
92James Duckworth1579.343.2614.371.590.420.080.010.00
93Lucas Pouille1616.867.926.632.850.870.200.040.00
94Zdenek Kolar1486.532.081.600.420.070.010.000.00
95Lorenzo Musetti1825.119.0215.2710.846.302.931.190.27
96Stefanos Tsitsipas2076.880.9876.5069.7159.3045.5933.3317.79

The favorites from the third quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:

  1. Stefanos Tsitsipas: 45.99%
  2. Casper Ruud: 21.64%
  3. Hubert Hurkacz: 6.01%
  4. Denis Shapovalov: 3.97%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Capser Ruud bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas

4th quarter

Jannik Sinner has the highest Elo rating from the 4th quarter
Daniil Medvedev (Elo 1928.1) headlines the most open quarter of the draw - at least by ranking. However, clay doesn't suit the gamestyle of the World No. 2. In addition, he is returning from an injury. This automatically diverts attention towards his compatriot Andrey Rublev (Elo 1933.2). But it is Jannik Sinner (Elo 1965.6) who is the most favored to reach the quarterfinals from this section.

The 20-year-old has notched up an impressive 80% win-loss record this season. While he has been supremely efficient against lower-ranked players, Sinner has fared poorly against the best. He has registered just one victory over a top-10 player this year - which incidentally came against Rublev himself. There's a 33.51% chance of the pair squaring off in the round-of-16 - which the Italian is favored to win.

In the last eight, Sinner's most probable opponent is Medvedev (12.72%).

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
97Andrey Rublev