French Open 2022: Men's singles forecast & predictions

A little over 12 months ago, Carlos Alcaraz had turned 18 - just in time for his maiden participation at the 2021 French Open. Ranked 97th in the world, he blitzed through the qualifiers without dropping a set and made it to the third round. It was beyond question that he had potential. But it was also beyond imagination that he would enter the next edition of the tournament as a favorite for the title.

The irrepressible Spaniard recently sent shockwaves through the tennis community by becoming the first player ever to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back on clay. He then backed it up by beating the defending champion Alexander Zverev to become the youngest winner of the Madrid Masters.

The teenager has exhibited physicality and maturity beyond his years this season - which has catapulted him to the top of the Elo ratings on Tennis Abstract. However, it remains to be seen how Alcaraz will fare over the best-of-five sets - especially if he faces Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals.

That said, the sport isn't played on paper - and all 128 players in the draw have a shot at the title. Let's delve into the round-by-round tournament forecast for every player in the draw - generated using the aforementioned Elo ratings.

Quarter-wise forecast for French Open 2022

1st quarter

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are on a collision course in the first quarter

Novak Djokovic (Elo 2096.2) and Rafael Nadal (Elo 1987.2) have only been stopped by one another in the last two editions of the French Open. The two biggest names have been drawn in the same quarter this year - which makes the matchup all the more probable - 28.95% to be precise.

The Serb holds a decisive advantage in the Elo ratings this time around. But no man has ever dominated a tournament like Nadal at Roland Garros. Expect the Spaniard's performance to go up a few notches in Paris - provided he's fit.

Sl No. Player Elo R1 Win% R2 Win% R3 Win% R4 Win% QF Win% SF Win% F Win% 1 Novak Djokovic 2096.2 91.59 82.64 73.42 59.72 44.97 25.84 17.38 2 Yoshihito Nishioka 1681.4 8.41 3.87 1.68 0.52 0.13 0.02 0.00 3 Alex Molcan 1726.8 55.73 8.09 4.02 1.47 0.44 0.07 0.02 4 Federico Coria 1686.8 44.27 5.40 2.39 0.76 0.20 0.03 0.01 5 Aljaz Bedene 1715.1 60.12 27.38 4.72 1.66 0.48 0.08 0.02 6 Christopher Oconnell 1643.8 39.88 14.34 1.85 0.50 0.11 0.01 0.00 7 Pablo Cuevas 1657.1 31.92 14.62 1.99 0.57 0.13 0.02 0.00 8 Jenson Brooksby 1788.7 68.08 43.67 9.94 4.43 1.65 0.36 0.10 9 Grigor Dimitrov 1846.2 78.53 62.27 32.56 10.28 4.59 1.26 0.44 10 Marcos Giron 1620.9 21.47 11.08 2.75 0.38 0.07 0.01 0.00 11 Borna Coric 1549.8 36.74 7.58 1.39 0.14 0.02 0.00 0.00 12 Carlos Taberner 1644.2 63.26 19.08 5.19 0.79 0.17 0.02 0.00 13 Daniel Altmaier 1709.6 48.29 15.01 6.48 1.27 0.36 0.06 0.01 14 Jaume Munar 1721.5 51.71 16.76 7.49 1.54 0.45 0.07 0.02 15 Andrey Kuznetsov 1566.1 12.95 3.85 1.02 0.11 0.02 0.00 0.00 16 Diego Schwartzman 1897.1 87.05 64.38 43.14 15.89 8.15 2.67 1.11 17 Felix Auger Aliassime 1855.5 75.09 53.08 34.66 14.82 5.01 1.42 0.52 18 Juan Pablo Varillas 1663.8 24.91 11.27 4.38 0.95 0.16 0.02 0.00 19 Camilo Ugo Carabelli 1602.5 31.13 7.62 2.37 0.40 0.05 0.00 0.00 20 Aslan Karatsev 1740.4 68.87 28.03 13.87 4.04 0.91 0.16 0.04 21 Alejandro Tabilo 1703.1 85.53 34.39 13.50 3.42 0.66 0.10 0.02 22 Borna Gojo 1394.4 14.47 1.48 0.16 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 23 Filip Krajinovic 1770.8 49.65 31.76 15.33 4.98 1.25 0.26 0.07 24 Reilly Opelka 1773.2 50.35 32.36 15.73 5.16 1.31 0.27 0.07 25 Botic Van De Zandschulp 1817.6 73.86 43.18 15.48 8.58 2.56 0.63 0.20 26 Pavel Kotov 1637.2 26.14 8.91 1.71 0.54 0.08 0.01 0.00 27 Fabio Fognini 1799.4 69.84 37.55 12.71 6.73 1.88 0.43 0.13 28 Alexei Popyrin 1653.5 30.16 10.36 2.12 0.71 0.11 0.01 0.00 29 Stan Wawrinka 1528.8 36.23 3.53 0.70 0.14 0.01 0.00 0.00 30 Corentin Moutet 1627.0 63.77 9.55 2.87 0.86 0.12 0.01 0.00 31 Jordan Thompson 1560.0 7.88 3.59 0.82 0.19 0.02 0.00 0.00 32 Rafael Nadal 1987.2 92.12 83.33 63.58 48.47 23.95 10.42 5.57

The favorites from the first quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:

Novak Djokovic: 44.97% Rafael Nadal: 23.95% Diego Schwartzman: 8.15% Felix Auger-Aliassime: 5.01%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic bt. Rafael Nadal

2nd quarter

The 2022 Madrid Open finalists headline the second quarter of the draw

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev (Elo 2058) is the highest-ranked player in the second quarter. Despite reaching the semifinals or better in all three claycourt Masters tournaments leading up to Paris, he will be the underdog against Carlos Alcaraz (Elo 2124.4) if they meet in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old recently beat the German in the finals of the Madrid Open for a loss of just four games. While Zverev can be unplayable at times when he brings his A-game, its frequency is questionable - especially over best-of-five sets. The intriguing matchup has a 33.85% chance of happening.

Sl No. Player Elo R1 Win% R2 Win% R3 Win% R4 Win% QF Win% SF Win% F Win% 33 Alexander Zverev 2058.0 94.55 72.64 61.08 50.38 27.10 15.95 9.98 34 Sebastian Ofner 1562.4 5.45 0.98 0.24 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.00 35 Dusan Lajovic 1694.1 24.78 3.49 1.43 0.55 0.09 0.02 0.00 36 Sebastian Baez 1887.0 75.22 22.90 15.31 9.87 3.35 1.25 0.50 37 Brandon Nakashima 1617.7 39.21 10.17 1.15 0.34 0.04 0.01 0.00 38 Kamil Majchrzak 1693.9 60.79 21.36 3.42 1.32 0.22 0.04 0.01 39 Tallon Griekspoor 1771.6 42.70 27.69 6.20 3.04 0.70 0.17 0.05 40 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1822.7 57.30 40.78 11.18 6.26 1.72 0.51 0.17 41 John Isner 1807.9 73.99 54.22 29.56 9.07 2.37 0.67 0.21 42 Quentin Halys 1626.3 26.01 12.95 4.07 0.60 0.08 0.01 0.00 43 Taro Daniel 1669.4 68.03 25.57 9.34 1.67 0.26 0.04 0.01 44 Gregoire Barrere 1538.2 31.97 7.26 1.63 0.16 0.01 0.00 0.00 45 Michael Mmoh 1572.1 38.58 8.63 2.58 0.30 0.03 0.00 0.00 46 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 1652.9 61.42 18.64 7.40 1.23 0.18 0.03 0.00 47 Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna 1406.4 7.86 1.78 0.26 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 48 Taylor Fritz 1834.0 92.14 70.94 45.15 15.15 4.33 1.35 0.46 49 Cameron Norrie 1860.4 87.52 75.34 49.19 14.09 5.67 1.93 0.71 50 Manuel Guinard 1522.0 12.48 5.93 1.35 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.00 51 Jason Kubler 1480.2 36.79 5.27 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.00 52 Denis Kudla 1574.2 63.21 13.46 3.79 0.36 0.05 0.01 0.00 53 Hugo Dellien 1714.8 78.77 34.30 13.96 2.38 0.58 0.11 0.02 54 Dominic Thiem 1487.0 21.23 3.88 0.71 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 55 Nuno Borges 1609.7 24.14 10.15 2.95 0.33 0.05 0.01 0.00 56 Karen Khachanov 1808.6 75.86 51.67 27.04 6.51 2.22 0.63 0.19 57 Sebastian Korda 1788.0 69.86 44.21 8.42 4.07 1.30 0.34 0.10 58 John Millman 1642.0 30.14 12.87 1.35 0.40 0.07 0.01 0.00 59 Lloyd Harris 1678.0 45.95 18.77 2.29 0.78 0.16 0.03 0.01 60 Richard Gasquet 1706.2 54.05 24.15 3.32 1.25 0.29 0.05 0.01 61 Albert Ramos 1723.0 49.55 5.81 2.86 1.14 0.29 0.06 0.01 62 Thanasi Kokkinakis 1726.1 50.45 6.00 2.98 1.20 0.30 0.06 0.01 63 Juan Ignacio Londero 1600.0 4.66 1.53 0.50 0.13 0.02 0.00 0.00 64 Carlos Alcaraz 2124.4 95.34 86.67 78.30 67.18 48.52 32.50 22.92

The favorites from the second quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:

Carlos Alcaraz: 48.52% Alexander Zverev: 27.10% Cameron Norrie: 5.67% Taylor Fritz: 4.33%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz bt. Alexander Zverev

3rd quarter

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the favorite from the third quarter of the draw

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Elo 2076.8) has arguably been the greatest benefactor of the draw. His four toughest opponents on paper have all landed in the other half - and the 2021 runner-up will effectively have to go through at most one of them in his quest for the title.

Besides that, the Greek has been in sublime form himself - making the semifinals in Madrid, final in Rome and winning the title in Monte-Carlo. His most likely opponent in the quarterfinals will be Casper Ruud (Elo 1961.5), with the matchup being 25.44% probable.

The Norwegian, who plays his best tennis on the dirt, has rediscovered his form after a slow start on the European clay swing and has the potential to upset the World No. 4. After early losses in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, the Norwegian hit his stride, reaching the semifinals in Rome and has now reached the final in Geneva.

Sl No. Player Elo R1 Win% R2 Win% R3 Win% R4 Win% QF Win% SF Win% F Win% 65 Casper Ruud 1961.5 82.44 69.98 58.52 42.90 21.64 12.76 4.87 66 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1692.8 17.56 9.70 5.17 1.96 0.43 0.11 0.01 67 Emil Ruusuvuori 1696.4 67.88 16.01 8.61 3.31 0.74 0.19 0.02 68 Ugo Humbert 1566.4 32.12 4.31 1.56 0.36 0.05 0.01 0.00 69 Joao Sousa 1562.8 38.35 12.92 2.16 0.50 0.06 0.01 0.00 70 Chun-Hsin Tseng 1645.3 61.65 27.31 6.40 2.05 0.37 0.08 0.01 71 Peter Gojowczyk 1538.9 24.61 9.73 1.47 0.30 0.03 0.00 0.00 72 Lorenzo Sonego 1733.4 75.39 50.04 16.12 7.00 1.79 0.52 0.08 73 Frances Tiafoe 1775.9 63.97 31.50 16.50 6.74 2.00 0.69 0.13 74 Benjamin Bonzi 1676.2 36.03 12.84 5.04 1.50 0.31 0.07 0.01 75 Jiri Lehecka 1706.1 34.18 15.45 6.66 2.19 0.51 0.13 0.02 76 David Goffin 1819.9 65.82 40.20 23.40 10.81 3.69 1.47 0.33 77 Marco Cecchinato 1587.3 37.34 9.66 2.54 0.54 0.08 0.01 0.00 78 Pablo Andujar 1677.2 62.66 22.39 8.33 2.48 0.51 0.12 0.01 79 Giulio Zeppieri 1515.1 14.27 4.64 0.89 0.14 0.01 0.00 0.00 80 Hubert Hurkacz 1826.6 85.73 63.31 36.63 17.22 6.01 2.45 0.57 81 Denis Shapovalov 1834.7 53.28 36.26 24.74 8.29 3.97 1.66 0.40 82 Holger Rune 1811.9 46.72 30.47 19.93 6.23 2.80 1.09 0.24 83 Pedro Martinez 1740.2 67.05 25.60 14.34 3.54 1.27 0.38 0.06 84 Henri Laaksonen 1616.8 32.95 7.67 3.01 0.47 0.11 0.02 0.00 85 Norbert Gombos 1612.9 46.37 16.16 4.42 0.68 0.15 0.03 0.00 86 Pedro Cachin 1638.2 53.63 20.42 6.18 1.05 0.26 0.05 0.00 87 Hugo Gaston 1614.1 28.90 13.94 3.83 0.59 0.13 0.02 0.00 88 Alex De Minaur 1770.5 71.10 49.48 23.55 6.44 2.55 0.86 0.16 89 Daniel Evans 1688.0 46.55 28.64 4.97 1.96 0.58 0.14 0.02 90 Francisco Cerundolo 1712.0 53.45 34.60 6.59 2.81 0.91 0.25 0.04 91 Mikael Ymer 1626.4 56.74 22.39 3.03 0.96 0.22 0.04 0.00 92 James Duckworth 1579.3 43.26 14.37 1.59 0.42 0.08 0.01 0.00 93 Lucas Pouille 1616.8 67.92 6.63 2.85 0.87 0.20 0.04 0.00 94 Zdenek Kolar 1486.5 32.08 1.60 0.42 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.00 95 Lorenzo Musetti 1825.1 19.02 15.27 10.84 6.30 2.93 1.19 0.27 96 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2076.8 80.98 76.50 69.71 59.30 45.59 33.33 17.79

The favorites from the third quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 45.99% Casper Ruud: 21.64% Hubert Hurkacz: 6.01% Denis Shapovalov: 3.97%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Capser Ruud bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas

4th quarter

Jannik Sinner has the highest Elo rating from the 4th quarter

Daniil Medvedev (Elo 1928.1) headlines the most open quarter of the draw - at least by ranking. However, clay doesn't suit the gamestyle of the World No. 2. In addition, he is returning from an injury. This automatically diverts attention towards his compatriot Andrey Rublev (Elo 1933.2). But it is Jannik Sinner (Elo 1965.6) who is the most favored to reach the quarterfinals from this section.

The 20-year-old has notched up an impressive 80% win-loss record this season. While he has been supremely efficient against lower-ranked players, Sinner has fared poorly against the best. He has registered just one victory over a top-10 player this year - which incidentally came against Rublev himself. There's a 33.51% chance of the pair squaring off in the round-of-16 - which the Italian is favored to win.

In the last eight, Sinner's most probable opponent is Medvedev (12.72%).