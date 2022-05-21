French Open 2022: Men's singles forecast & predictions

A little over 12 months ago, Carlos Alcaraz had turned 18 - just in time for his maiden participation at the 2021 French Open. Ranked 97th in the world, he blitzed through the qualifiers without dropping a set and made it to the third round. It was beyond question that he had potential. But it was also beyond imagination that he would enter the next edition of the tournament as a favorite for the title.
The irrepressible Spaniard recently sent shockwaves through the tennis community by becoming the first player ever to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back on clay. He then backed it up by beating the defending champion Alexander Zverev to become the youngest winner of the Madrid Masters.
The teenager has exhibited physicality and maturity beyond his years this season - which has catapulted him to the top of the Elo ratings on Tennis Abstract. However, it remains to be seen how Alcaraz will fare over the best-of-five sets - especially if he faces Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals.
That said, the sport isn't played on paper - and all 128 players in the draw have a shot at the title. Let's delve into the round-by-round tournament forecast for every player in the draw - generated using the aforementioned Elo ratings.
Quarter-wise forecast for French Open 2022
1st quarter
Novak Djokovic (Elo 2096.2) and Rafael Nadal (Elo 1987.2) have only been stopped by one another in the last two editions of the French Open. The two biggest names have been drawn in the same quarter this year - which makes the matchup all the more probable - 28.95% to be precise.
The Serb holds a decisive advantage in the Elo ratings this time around. But no man has ever dominated a tournament like Nadal at Roland Garros. Expect the Spaniard's performance to go up a few notches in Paris - provided he's fit.
Sl No.
Player
Elo
R1 Win%
R2 Win%
R3 Win%
R4 Win%
QF Win%
SF Win%
F Win%
1
Novak Djokovic
2096.2
91.59
82.64
73.42
59.72
44.97
25.84
17.38
2
Yoshihito Nishioka
1681.4
8.41
3.87
1.68
0.52
0.13
0.02
0.00
3
Alex Molcan
1726.8
55.73
8.09
4.02
1.47
0.44
0.07
0.02
4
Federico Coria
1686.8
44.27
5.40
2.39
0.76
0.20
0.03
0.01
5
Aljaz Bedene
1715.1
60.12
27.38
4.72
1.66
0.48
0.08
0.02
6
Christopher Oconnell
1643.8
39.88
14.34
1.85
0.50
0.11
0.01
0.00
7
Pablo Cuevas
1657.1
31.92
14.62
1.99
0.57
0.13
0.02
0.00
8
Jenson Brooksby
1788.7
68.08
43.67
9.94
4.43
1.65
0.36
0.10
9
Grigor Dimitrov
1846.2
78.53
62.27
32.56
10.28
4.59
1.26
0.44
10
Marcos Giron
1620.9
21.47
11.08
2.75
0.38
0.07
0.01
0.00
11
Borna Coric
1549.8
36.74
7.58
1.39
0.14
0.02
0.00
0.00
12
Carlos Taberner
1644.2
63.26
19.08
5.19
0.79
0.17
0.02
0.00
13
Daniel Altmaier
1709.6
48.29
15.01
6.48
1.27
0.36
0.06
0.01
14
Jaume Munar
1721.5
51.71
16.76
7.49
1.54
0.45
0.07
0.02
15
Andrey Kuznetsov
1566.1
12.95
3.85
1.02
0.11
0.02
0.00
0.00
16
Diego Schwartzman
1897.1
87.05
64.38
43.14
15.89
8.15
2.67
1.11
17
Felix Auger Aliassime
1855.5
75.09
53.08
34.66
14.82
5.01
1.42
0.52
18
Juan Pablo Varillas
1663.8
24.91
11.27
4.38
0.95
0.16
0.02
0.00
19
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
1602.5
31.13
7.62
2.37
0.40
0.05
0.00
0.00
20
Aslan Karatsev
1740.4
68.87
28.03
13.87
4.04
0.91
0.16
0.04
21
Alejandro Tabilo
1703.1
85.53
34.39
13.50
3.42
0.66
0.10
0.02
22
Borna Gojo
1394.4
14.47
1.48
0.16
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
23
Filip Krajinovic
1770.8
49.65
31.76
15.33
4.98
1.25
0.26
0.07
24
Reilly Opelka
1773.2
50.35
32.36
15.73
5.16
1.31
0.27
0.07
25
Botic Van De Zandschulp
1817.6
73.86
43.18
15.48
8.58
2.56
0.63
0.20
26
Pavel Kotov
1637.2
26.14
8.91
1.71
0.54
0.08
0.01
0.00
27
Fabio Fognini
1799.4
69.84
37.55
12.71
6.73
1.88
0.43
0.13
28
Alexei Popyrin
1653.5
30.16
10.36
2.12
0.71
0.11
0.01
0.00
29
Stan Wawrinka
1528.8
36.23
3.53
0.70
0.14
0.01
0.00
0.00
30
Corentin Moutet
1627.0
63.77
9.55
2.87
0.86
0.12
0.01
0.00
31
Jordan Thompson
1560.0
7.88
3.59
0.82
0.19
0.02
0.00
0.00
32
Rafael Nadal
1987.2
92.12
83.33
63.58
48.47
23.95
10.42
5.57
The favorites from the first quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:
Novak Djokovic: 44.97%
Rafael Nadal: 23.95%
Diego Schwartzman: 8.15%
Felix Auger-Aliassime: 5.01%
Author's predicted quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic bt. Rafael Nadal
2nd quarter
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev (Elo 2058) is the highest-ranked player in the second quarter. Despite reaching the semifinals or better in all three claycourt Masters tournaments leading up to Paris, he will be the underdog against Carlos Alcaraz (Elo 2124.4) if they meet in the quarterfinals.
The 19-year-old recently beat the German in the finals of the Madrid Open for a loss of just four games. While Zverev can be unplayable at times when he brings his A-game, its frequency is questionable - especially over best-of-five sets. The intriguing matchup has a 33.85% chance of happening.
Sl No.
Player
Elo
R1 Win%
R2 Win%
R3 Win%
R4 Win%
QF Win%
SF Win%
F Win%
33
Alexander Zverev
2058.0
94.55
72.64
61.08
50.38
27.10
15.95
9.98
34
Sebastian Ofner
1562.4
5.45
0.98
0.24
0.06
0.01
0.00
0.00
35
Dusan Lajovic
1694.1
24.78
3.49
1.43
0.55
0.09
0.02
0.00
36
Sebastian Baez
1887.0
75.22
22.90
15.31
9.87
3.35
1.25
0.50
37
Brandon Nakashima
1617.7
39.21
10.17
1.15
0.34
0.04
0.01
0.00
38
Kamil Majchrzak
1693.9
60.79
21.36
3.42
1.32
0.22
0.04
0.01
39
Tallon Griekspoor
1771.6
42.70
27.69
6.20
3.04
0.70
0.17
0.05
40
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
1822.7
57.30
40.78
11.18
6.26
1.72
0.51
0.17
41
John Isner
1807.9
73.99
54.22
29.56
9.07
2.37
0.67
0.21
42
Quentin Halys
1626.3
26.01
12.95
4.07
0.60
0.08
0.01
0.00
43
Taro Daniel
1669.4
68.03
25.57
9.34
1.67
0.26
0.04
0.01
44
Gregoire Barrere
1538.2
31.97
7.26
1.63
0.16
0.01
0.00
0.00
45
Michael Mmoh
1572.1
38.58
8.63
2.58
0.30
0.03
0.00
0.00
46
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
1652.9
61.42
18.64
7.40
1.23
0.18
0.03
0.00
47
Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna
1406.4
7.86
1.78
0.26
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
48
Taylor Fritz
1834.0
92.14
70.94
45.15
15.15
4.33
1.35
0.46
49
Cameron Norrie
1860.4
87.52
75.34
49.19
14.09
5.67
1.93
0.71
50
Manuel Guinard
1522.0
12.48
5.93
1.35
0.10
0.01
0.00
0.00
51
Jason Kubler
1480.2
36.79
5.27
1.00
0.06
0.01
0.00
0.00
52
Denis Kudla
1574.2
63.21
13.46
3.79
0.36
0.05
0.01
0.00
53
Hugo Dellien
1714.8
78.77
34.30
13.96
2.38
0.58
0.11
0.02
54
Dominic Thiem
1487.0
21.23
3.88
0.71
0.04
0.00
0.00
0.00
55
Nuno Borges
1609.7
24.14
10.15
2.95
0.33
0.05
0.01
0.00
56
Karen Khachanov
1808.6
75.86
51.67
27.04
6.51
2.22
0.63
0.19
57
Sebastian Korda
1788.0
69.86
44.21
8.42
4.07
1.30
0.34
0.10
58
John Millman
1642.0
30.14
12.87
1.35
0.40
0.07
0.01
0.00
59
Lloyd Harris
1678.0
45.95
18.77
2.29
0.78
0.16
0.03
0.01
60
Richard Gasquet
1706.2
54.05
24.15
3.32
1.25
0.29
0.05
0.01
61
Albert Ramos
1723.0
49.55
5.81
2.86
1.14
0.29
0.06
0.01
62
Thanasi Kokkinakis
1726.1
50.45
6.00
2.98
1.20
0.30
0.06
0.01
63
Juan Ignacio Londero
1600.0
4.66
1.53
0.50
0.13
0.02
0.00
0.00
64
Carlos Alcaraz
2124.4
95.34
86.67
78.30
67.18
48.52
32.50
22.92
The favorites from the second quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:
Carlos Alcaraz: 48.52%
Alexander Zverev: 27.10%
Cameron Norrie: 5.67%
Taylor Fritz: 4.33%
Author's predicted quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz bt. Alexander Zverev
3rd quarter
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Elo 2076.8) has arguably been the greatest benefactor of the draw. His four toughest opponents on paper have all landed in the other half - and the 2021 runner-up will effectively have to go through at most one of them in his quest for the title.
Besides that, the Greek has been in sublime form himself - making the semifinals in Madrid, final in Rome and winning the title in Monte-Carlo. His most likely opponent in the quarterfinals will be Casper Ruud (Elo 1961.5), with the matchup being 25.44% probable.
The Norwegian, who plays his best tennis on the dirt, has rediscovered his form after a slow start on the European clay swing and has the potential to upset the World No. 4. After early losses in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, the Norwegian hit his stride, reaching the semifinals in Rome and has now reached the final in Geneva.
Sl No.
Player
Elo
R1 Win%
R2 Win%
R3 Win%
R4 Win%
QF Win%
SF Win%
F Win%
65
Casper Ruud
1961.5
82.44
69.98
58.52
42.90
21.64
12.76
4.87
66
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
1692.8
17.56
9.70
5.17
1.96
0.43
0.11
0.01
67
Emil Ruusuvuori
1696.4
67.88
16.01
8.61
3.31
0.74
0.19
0.02
68
Ugo Humbert
1566.4
32.12
4.31
1.56
0.36
0.05
0.01
0.00
69
Joao Sousa
1562.8
38.35
12.92
2.16
0.50
0.06
0.01
0.00
70
Chun-Hsin Tseng
1645.3
61.65
27.31
6.40
2.05
0.37
0.08
0.01
71
Peter Gojowczyk
1538.9
24.61
9.73
1.47
0.30
0.03
0.00
0.00
72
Lorenzo Sonego
1733.4
75.39
50.04
16.12
7.00
1.79
0.52
0.08
73
Frances Tiafoe
1775.9
63.97
31.50
16.50
6.74
2.00
0.69
0.13
74
Benjamin Bonzi
1676.2
36.03
12.84
5.04
1.50
0.31
0.07
0.01
75
Jiri Lehecka
1706.1
34.18
15.45
6.66
2.19
0.51
0.13
0.02
76
David Goffin
1819.9
65.82
40.20
23.40
10.81
3.69
1.47
0.33
77
Marco Cecchinato
1587.3
37.34
9.66
2.54
0.54
0.08
0.01
0.00
78
Pablo Andujar
1677.2
62.66
22.39
8.33
2.48
0.51
0.12
0.01
79
Giulio Zeppieri
1515.1
14.27
4.64
0.89
0.14
0.01
0.00
0.00
80
Hubert Hurkacz
1826.6
85.73
63.31
36.63
17.22
6.01
2.45
0.57
81
Denis Shapovalov
1834.7
53.28
36.26
24.74
8.29
3.97
1.66
0.40
82
Holger Rune
1811.9
46.72
30.47
19.93
6.23
2.80
1.09
0.24
83
Pedro Martinez
1740.2
67.05
25.60
14.34
3.54
1.27
0.38
0.06
84
Henri Laaksonen
1616.8
32.95
7.67
3.01
0.47
0.11
0.02
0.00
85
Norbert Gombos
1612.9
46.37
16.16
4.42
0.68
0.15
0.03
0.00
86
Pedro Cachin
1638.2
53.63
20.42
6.18
1.05
0.26
0.05
0.00
87
Hugo Gaston
1614.1
28.90
13.94
3.83
0.59
0.13
0.02
0.00
88
Alex De Minaur
1770.5
71.10
49.48
23.55
6.44
2.55
0.86
0.16
89
Daniel Evans
1688.0
46.55
28.64
4.97
1.96
0.58
0.14
0.02
90
Francisco Cerundolo
1712.0
53.45
34.60
6.59
2.81
0.91
0.25
0.04
91
Mikael Ymer
1626.4
56.74
22.39
3.03
0.96
0.22
0.04
0.00
92
James Duckworth
1579.3
43.26
14.37
1.59
0.42
0.08
0.01
0.00
93
Lucas Pouille
1616.8
67.92
6.63
2.85
0.87
0.20
0.04
0.00
94
Zdenek Kolar
1486.5
32.08
1.60
0.42
0.07
0.01
0.00
0.00
95
Lorenzo Musetti
1825.1
19.02
15.27
10.84
6.30
2.93
1.19
0.27
96
Stefanos Tsitsipas
2076.8
80.98
76.50
69.71
59.30
45.59
33.33
17.79
The favorites from the third quarter to reach the French Open semifinals are:
Daniil Medvedev (Elo 1928.1) headlines the most open quarter of the draw - at least by ranking. However, clay doesn't suit the gamestyle of the World No. 2. In addition, he is returning from an injury. This automatically diverts attention towards his compatriot Andrey Rublev (Elo 1933.2). But it is Jannik Sinner (Elo 1965.6) who is the most favored to reach the quarterfinals from this section.
The 20-year-old has notched up an impressive 80% win-loss record this season. While he has been supremely efficient against lower-ranked players, Sinner has fared poorly against the best. He has registered just one victory over a top-10 player this year - which incidentally came against Rublev himself. There's a 33.51% chance of the pair squaring off in the round-of-16 - which the Italian is favored to win.
In the last eight, Sinner's most probable opponent is Medvedev (12.72%).