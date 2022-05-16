French Open 2022 men's singles odds: Top 7 favorites according to bookmakers ft. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

With the French Open starting next week, Novak Djokovic has emerged as the favorite for the upcoming Grand Slam according to bookmakers. Most betting websites pegged Carlos Alcaraz as the clear favorite to win his maiden Grand Slam after winning in Barcelona and Madrid.

However, Djokovic's Italian Open victory means the World No. 1 has now pipped Alcaraz as the favorite to win Roland Garros.

The Serbian has odds of +180, meaning that a wager of $100 on Djokovic could fetch a profit of $180 if he clinches the title in Paris. The top-ranked player in the world is just ahead of Alcaraz, who has odds of +225 for the claycourt Grand Slam. Alcaraz has been the most successful player this season, winning four titles, including two on clay.

Usually the firm favorite for the French Open, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal is now the third favorite with odds of +275. Nadal had emerged as the favorite in early trends as per betting websites, but early losses in Madrid and Rome coupled with an injury have raised doubts about Nadal's campaign.

José Morgado @josemorgado



"I wanna win 1 of the 3 Grand Slams left in 2022. That's the goal. Hope it's in Paris already. I feel I'm ready to play best of 5 against the best players. I'm physicaly strong. I'm my team they say I'm a 'toro'."



marca.com/tenis/mutua-ma… Alcaraz in a big interview for MARCA."I wanna win 1 of the 3 Grand Slams left in 2022. That's the goal. Hope it's in Paris already. I feel I'm ready to play best of 5 against the best players. I'm physicaly strong. I'm my team they say I'm a 'toro'." Alcaraz in a big interview for MARCA."I wanna win 1 of the 3 Grand Slams left in 2022. That's the goal. Hope it's in Paris already. I feel I'm ready to play best of 5 against the best players. I'm physicaly strong. I'm my team they say I'm a 'toro'."marca.com/tenis/mutua-ma…

Next up after the trio is Monte-Carlo champion and Rome finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas with odds of +800. Alexander Zverev (+1800) rounds off the top-5, while World No. 8 Casper Ruud is sixth. Despite not having played for over six weeks due to a hernia, second seed Daniil Medvedev is the seventh favorite to win the title in Paris.

Player Odds Novak Djokovic +180 Carlos Alcaraz +225 Rafael Nadal +275 Stefanos Tsitsipas +800 Alexander Zverev +1800 Casper Ruud +4000 Daniil Medvedev +5000

For the second year running, Tsitsipas has shown his claycourt prowess. He was the French Open finalist in 2021 after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and finishing as a finalist in Barcelona. This year too, Tsitsipas has enough wins under his belt for him to be a strong contender for the title.

Meanwhile, Zverev - who had a tough start to his year - has finally found his form, playing well to reach two semifinals (Monte-Carlo, Rome) and a final (Madrid) this claycourt season.

Online gambling site bet365 also has World No. 1 Djokovic as the favorite (+162.5) to win his third French Open title, ahead of Alcaraz (+175) and Nadal (+225). The platform follows a similar pattern with the next three players in line. As per bet365, Tsitsipas is the fourth favorite with odds of +550, Zverev is the fifth favorite (+1400), and Ruud finishes as the sixth favorite (+1800). However, they have Dominic Thiem as the seventh favorite along with Medvedev, with both players at +2000.

What is at stake for Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal & other contenders at French Open 2022?

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

For top favorite Djokovic, there is a lot on the line at the French Open. After Nadal earned the lead in the all-time Grand Slam title race by winning the Australian Open, Djokovic will aim to equal his tally of 21 Grand Slam titles with his third title at Roland Garros. He will also look to become the only man other than Nadal in the last 16 years to win the French Open in consecutive years

Second favorite Alcaraz recently became the first player ever to beat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same claycourt event. After a breakthrough year that has seen the Spaniard reach the top 10, the teenager now aims to bag his maiden Grand Slam title. A win would make him the youngest champion at Roland Garros since Nadal in 2005.

Tennis Channel International @TennisChanneli



has 13 French Open titles – seven ~more~ than any other man in the open era. King of Clay! @RafaelNadal has 13 French Open titles – seven ~more~ than any other man in the open era. King of Clay! 👑 @RafaelNadal has 13 French Open titles – seven ~more~ than any other man in the open era. https://t.co/QkkOFuOwyg

Third on the odds list, Nadal is already the most decorated player at the only Grand Slam to be played on clay. By winning the title this year, Nadal will not only extend his record to 14 French Open titles, but also have a bigger lead over Djokovic and Roger Federer with 22 Grand Slams against 20 for the duo.

Tsitsipas and Zverev have both lost Grand Slam finals in the past and will aim to clinch their first-ever Major titles as pressure mounts on 'Next-Gen' players to overcome the Big 3 challenge.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan