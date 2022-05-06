Roland Garros 2022: Early trends project Rafael Nadal as the favorite, Carlos Alcaraz leapfrogs Novak Djokovic into 2nd place

Rafael Nadal is the firm favorite to win his 14th French Open title at the 2022 Roland Garros, according to betting website WynnBET. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has odds of +175 to win the tournament, meaning that a $100 wager on the Spaniard will fetch a profit of $175 if it comes to fruition.

The World No. 4 played his first match on clay this year on Wednesday, taking down an in-form Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Madrid Masters following a short injury break. Nadal showed very little sign of rust in the encounter, putting in a display that would further cement his status as the one to beat at Roland Garros later this month.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who was the third favorite for the French Open a few weeks ago, has now moved to the second position. The World No. 10's recent victory on the claycourts of Barcelona has ensured that the 19-year-old has odds of +250 to lift the trophy in Paris.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, has slipped to third, with his recent loss in the finals of the Serbia Open possibly playing a role in the downward movement. The World No. 1 has odds of +350 to win the tournament despite being the defending champion.

After the trio, reigning Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is best placed to win his maiden Grand Slam, with odds of +650. Everyone else lags much further behind, with Alexander Zverev (+1800), Casper Ruud (+2000) and Daniil Medvedev (+2000) occupying the next three spots in the pecking order.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have all reached the quarterfinals in Madrid

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open

At the 2022 Madrid Masters, the penultimate event in the lead-up to Roland Garros, all three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have enjoyed success so far.

Djokovic bested Gael Monfils to reach the third round, where he received a walkover from Andy Murray to book a spot in the quarterfinals. Up next, the Serb faces 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Following his victory over Miomir Kecmanovic, Nadal ousted qualifier David Goffin in a remarkable three-setter to reach the quarterfinals. Another win for both players will see them meet in the semifinals, their first meeting since the 2021 French Open.

But standing in the way of the 21-time Grand Slam champion in the last eight fixture is Alcaraz. The teenager got the better of Nikoloz Basilashvili in his opener and Cameron Norrie in the third round. This will be the third meeting between the two Spaniards, with both of their previous encounters going in favor of the former World No. 1.

