French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (8) Casper Ruud

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: June 5, 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud preview

The final of the 2022 French Open will see Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud lock horns in an intriguing contest on Sunday.

Nadal, the fifth seed, is vying for a record-extending 14th crown at Roland Garros. He came through his semifinal encounter after an ankle injury forced Alexander Zverev to retire; the Spaniard was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 at the time.

That, however, has not taken anything away from Nadal's performances over the last fortnight. He came into this year's tournament with very few claycourt matches under his belt. However, the Spaniard has proven his mettle with big wins over the likes of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and a gritty five-set win over Felix Auger Aliassime in the last 16.

Ruud beat Marin Cilic in his semifinal encounter.

Ruud, meanwhile, has also put together an impressive run over the fortnight. The Norwegian has fended off some of the biggest strikers on tour—including Hubert Hurkacz and Marin CIlic—en-route a maiden Grand Slam final.

Ruud has also done well to come through some tough matches. Showcasing his determination and fighting skills, the Norwegian came back from two sets to one down to win his match against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. He will look to channel the same spirit into Sunday's encounter against Nadal.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Rafael Nadal -600 -6.5 (-120) Over 34.5 (-115) Casper Ruud +450 +6.5 (-115) Under 34.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud prediction

Nadal will be eyeing a 14th French Open trophy.

Both Nadal and Ruud possess two of the heaviest forehands on the tour and will look to take control of the contest from the baseline.

The Norwegian does hold a slight advantage in terms of serving numbers, but Nadal has shown his ability to neutralise the threat of a big serve. The Spaniard managed five and six breaks of serve against Zverev and Auger-Aliassime respectively.

Nadal has spoken about a foot injury that has troubled him in recent months in his recent media interactions. That said, the issue hardly seems to hamper the Spaniard as his movement has been exceptional throughout the tournament so far. Ruud will look to exploit any weaknesses in his opponent's movement on Sunday by trying to move him around as much as possible.

That, however, will be easier said than done, especially against an opponent who has played with as aggressive an intent in rallies as Nadal in his last few matches. The Spaniard has taken the match to his opponents instead of being reactive.

Playing in his first Slam final, Ruud is bound to feel some nerves. Nadal, on the other hand, has a wealth of experience playing at this level. If he can continue to play with the same level of intent and remains injury-free, the Spaniard should be able to walk away with a 14th French Open trophy.

Prediction: Nadal to win in four sets

