French Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic

Date: 25 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic preview

Azarenka at the 2022 French Open - Day Two

World No. 15 Victoria Azarenka and Andrea Petkovic will square off in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Victoria Azarenka started the season in decent form, reaching the quarterfinals in Adelaide and the round of 16 at the Australian Open, losing to Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova respectively.

Since then, the Belarusian has struggled to find consistency. She made early exits from the Indian Wells and Miami Open, losing to Elena Rybakina and Linda Fruhvirtova, respectively, in the third round.

On the claycourts, Azarenka made the round of 16 in Madrid and Rome. She got off to a great start at both events but could not make it to the business end.

In her first-round match at the 2022 French Open, Azarenka showed grit to fight back from a set down against Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 6-7(9),7-6(1),6-2.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Petkovic Wins in Paris



Andrea Petkovic improves her grand slam first round record to 29-18 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over last week's semifinalist in Strasbourg, Oceane Dodin



The German experienced a claycourt renaissance late last summer, reaching two finals & taking a title in Cluj Petkovic Wins in ParisAndrea Petkovic improves her grand slam first round record to 29-18 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over last week's semifinalist in Strasbourg, Oceane DodinThe German experienced a claycourt renaissance late last summer, reaching two finals & taking a title in Cluj https://t.co/32uimBkqOp

Andrea Petkovic hasn't had the best of starts in 2022. She lost in the first round at the Australian Open against Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-0.

The German has had to play qualifying in her last three tournaments (Qatar Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open). She made the first round in Doha and Madrid, losing to Viktorja Golubic and Leylah Fernandez, respectively.

At the 2022 French Open, Petkovic got off to a formidable start, overwhelming her opponent 6-4, 6-2. Her serve was crucial in this encounter, with the 34-year-old registering eight aces.

Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic head-to-head

Azarenka leads the head-to-head 3-1 against Petkovic. Their most recent meeting was at the 2021 WTA German Open. Azarenka defeated the German 6-4, 7-6(2).

Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Victoria Azarenka -300 +1.5(-420) under 20.5(-118) Andrea Petkovic +255 +6.5(-335) over 20.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by oddschecker.

Vicroria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic prediction

Azarenka will be the favourite entering this match-up. The 2013 Roland Garros semifinalist will rely on hitting the ball deep to push her opponent back and play aggressively to win points.

Petkovic will have to play her best tennis to have a chance at beating Azarenka. The 34-year old has a powerful serve and is known to hit the ball with a lot of top spin.

Both players will look to play aggressively and draw first blood, but Azarenka plays more consistently and with fewer errors. This could be a crucial factor in the match and tip the scales in favor of the Belarusian.

Pick : Azarenka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan