French Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs (23) Jil Teichmann

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann preview

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 French Open

World No. 15 Victoria Azarenka will square off against Jil Teichmann in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

Victoria Azarenka started the season in fine fashion, reaching the quarterfinals in Adelaide and the round of 16 at the Australian Open. Since then, the Belarusian has struggled to find consistency. She lost in the third round at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, losing to Elena Rybakina and Linda Fruhvirtova, respectively.

Azarenka then made the round of 16 in Madrid and Rome. She got off to a great start at both events but could not make it to the business end, losing to in-form Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

After a tough first-round victory, Azarenka's form seems to be improving as the tournament progresses. She moved into the third round of the French Open with a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Andrea Petkovic. The two-time Grand Slam champion made only 13 unforced errors and won 88% of the points she played at the net against the former top-10 player.

Jil Teichmann has had a good season so far in 2022. After an early exit in Melbourne, the Swiss made the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships with solid wins over Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina.

On the claycourts, Teichmann has looked in praiseworthy form, making the semifinals in Madrid and the quarterfinals in Rome. She was forced to retire due to a thigh injury at the Italian Open against Daria Kasatkina.

However, Teichmann has recovered quite well and has breezed past her first two rounds at the French open. In the second round, she broke her opponents' serve six times to move into the third-round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Olga Danilovic.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Azarenka leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Teichmann. Their most recent meeting was at the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne. Azarenka defeated the swiss 6-1, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann Odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Victoria Azarenka -108 +1.5(-134) Under 21.5(-120) Jil Teichmann -110 -1.5(+105) Over 21.5(-103)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann Prediction

Azarenka will be the slight favorite entering this match. The 2013 Roland Garros semifinalist looked rather impressive with her net play in the last match. She'll be looking to push her opponent back and come in at the net when the opportunity arises.

The stage is set for Teichmann to make it into the third round of a Grand Slam. She's a claycourt specialist and is known to make her opponents work hard to win points against her.

Teichmann and Azarenka are in good form heading into this match. Both players have an aggressive game style and will look to finish the points early and strike many winners.

While Teichmann's an excellent player, especially on clay, Azarenka's consistent hitting and efficient but aggressive shots will likely trouble the Swiss. The Belarusian should be able to get the job done to reach the second week of the Paris Major.

Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan