French Open 2022: Women's singles forecast & predictions

Few women in the 21st century have created an aura of invincibility around themselves, as Iga Swiatek has done over the last three months. Crowned World No. 1 following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, it was almost as if she embarked on a mission to justify that tag. Understandably, the 2020 French Open champion enters this edition of the tournament as the firm favorite.

Swiatek's 28-match winning streak heading into Paris has shot up her Elo rating on Tennis Abstract to more than 100 points clear of the next best active player, Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian has been in fine form herself, but couldn't put a dent in the 20-year-old's game when they locked horns in the final of the Italian Open last week. As the top two contenders for the title, the pair have been drawn in opposite halves for the French Open - which admits the possibility of another final showdown.

In addition to Swiatek, the draw features four other previous winners at Roland Garros - Jelena Ostapenko, Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, along with 123 other contenders. So how do all of their chances look on paper heading into the tournament? Let's dive into a round-by-round tournament forecast for the French Open, generated using the aforementioned Elo ratings.

Quarter-wise forecast for French Open 2022

1st quarter

Former French Open champions Halep and Swiatek are slated to face each other in the Round of 16

A battle between the ex-champions wouldn't qualify as a shabby final in any tournament. If you throw in the fact that one of them is the current World No. 1 and the other a former, the matchup assumes even greater significance. But Iga Swiatek (Elo 2135.5) and Simona Halep (Elo 1945.7) are on a collision course in the Round of 16 itself.

While it might be difficult to fathom an earlier exit for the Pole, Halep might have to deal with another former French Open champion in Jelena Ostapenko (Elo 1792.1) in the third round. Whoever comes through this eighth of the draw is most likely to face Karolina Pliskova (Elo 1852.6) in the quarterfinals.

The most probable quarterfinal from the first quarter would be Swiatek vs Pliskova - with a likelihood of 19.90%.

Sl No. Player Elo R1 Win% R2 Win% R3 Win% R4 Win% QF Win% SF Win% F Win% 1 Iga Swiatek 2135.5 92.98 86.10 80.86 66.46 58.02 47.81 37.91 2 Lesia Tsurenko 1686.6 7.02 3.46 1.89 0.58 0.20 0.06 0.01 3 Alison Riske 1630.3 36.49 2.83 1.32 0.33 0.09 0.02 0.00 4 Dayana Yastremska 1726.6 63.51 7.61 4.57 1.60 0.65 0.21 0.06 5 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 1631.4 62.76 26.68 2.71 0.67 0.19 0.04 0.01 6 Kristina Kucova 1540.7 37.24 11.37 0.77 0.13 0.03 0.00 0.00 7 Danka Kovinic 1702.6 56.04 36.11 4.92 1.59 0.59 0.17 0.04 8 Liudmila Samsonova 1660.4 43.96 25.84 2.96 0.82 0.26 0.06 0.01 9 Simona Halep 1945.7 85.38 70.47 54.71 19.70 13.79 8.51 4.86 10 Ana Konjuh 1639.2 14.62 6.54 2.57 0.33 0.10 0.02 0.00 11 Maryna Zanevska 1670.2 48.43 10.88 4.72 0.69 0.23 0.06 0.01 12 Qinwen Zheng 1681.1 51.57 12.10 5.43 0.82 0.28 0.08 0.02 13 Alize Cornet 1673.7 67.94 27.34 7.43 1.09 0.37 0.10 0.02 14 Misaki Doi 1543.2 32.06 7.96 1.27 0.11 0.02 0.00 0.00 15 Lucia Bronzetti 1604.9 25.40 11.73 2.44 0.27 0.07 0.01 0.00 16 Jelena Ostapenko 1792.1 74.60 52.97 21.41 4.79 2.37 0.96 0.35 17 Jessica Pegula 1802.4 69.10 38.20 22.51 11.30 2.60 1.09 0.41 18 Qiang Wang 1662.6 30.90 11.45 4.48 1.43 0.19 0.05 0.01 19 Anhelina Kalinina 1801.9 85.19 47.56 27.99 14.03 3.23 1.36 0.51 20 Hailey Baptiste 1497.9 14.81 2.79 0.56 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.00 21 Mayar Sherif 1761.7 54.45 29.70 14.11 6.29 1.24 0.46 0.15 22 Marta Kostyuk 1730.7 45.55 22.82 9.87 3.99 0.70 0.23 0.07 23 Claire Liu 1732.3 50.65 24.21 10.52 4.28 0.75 0.25 0.07 24 Tamara Zidansek 1727.8 49.35 23.27 9.97 3.99 0.69 0.22 0.06 25 Ekaterina Alexandrova 1811.1 82.13 52.69 27.08 15.23 3.62 1.57 0.61 26 Greet Minnen 1546.2 17.87 5.05 1.06 0.24 0.02 0.00 0.00 27 Irina-Camelia Begu 1735.7 59.29 27.08 11.24 5.12 0.91 0.30 0.09 28 Jasmine Paolini 1670.4 40.71 15.18 5.09 1.87 0.26 0.07 0.02 29 Leolia Jeanjean 1340.6 15.80 1.14 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 30 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 1631.2 84.20 21.01 6.99 2.21 0.25 0.05 0.01 31 Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 1340.2 4.98 1.05 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 32 Karolina Pliskova 1852.6 95.02 76.79 48.35 29.94 8.26 4.04 1.79

The favorites from the first quarter to reach the semis are:

Iga Swiatek: 58.02%

Simona Halep: 13.79%

Karolina Pliskova: 8.26%

Ekaterina Alexandrova: 3.62%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek bt. Jessica Pegula

2nd quarter

Sabalenka and Badosa are the frontrunners for the second semi-final berth at the 2022 French Open

If the first quarter promises a showdown between the current and former World No. 1s, the second section has two former World No. 2s lined up for a quarter-final showdown. Apart from that, Paula Badosa (Elo 1928.3) and Aryna Sabalenka (Elo 1911.4) also partner each other in doubles.

On the singles court, the duo recently clashed in the semifinals at Stuttgart - which the Belarusian won in two tight sets. They are 13.38% likely to square off in the final eight in Paris - the most probable from this quarter of the draw. While Badosa's path doesn't appear too rough on paper, Sabalenka might need to deal with Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins (Elo 1865.2) or the in-form Daria Kasatkina (1844.2) before facing the Spaniard.

Sl No. Player Elo R1 Win% R2 Win% R3 Win% R4 Win% QF Win% SF Win% F Win% 33 Paula Badosa 1928.3 87.42 72.21 52.12 37.82 22.84 8.98 4.91 34 Fiona Ferro 1591.6 12.58 5.40 1.66 0.48 0.09 0.01 0.00 35 Oksana Selekhmeteva 1381.8 14.90 0.97 0.13 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 36 Kaja Juvan 1684.5 85.10 21.43 8.94 3.63 1.03 0.17 0.04 37 Aleksandra Krunic 1583.4 61.05 15.68 3.10 0.87 0.16 0.02 0.00 38 Kamilla Rakhimova 1505.3 38.95 7.36 1.04 0.21 0.03 0.00 0.00 39 Lin Zhu 1402.0 8.62 2.56 0.22 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 40 Veronika Kudermetova 1812.2 91.38 74.40 32.78 19.03 8.46 2.29 0.89 41 Madison Keys 1777.6 75.30 43.29 24.00 9.74 3.88 0.93 0.32 42 Anna Kalinskaya 1584.0 24.70 7.60 2.33 0.46 0.09 0.01 0.00 43 Taylor Townsend 1716.3 47.58 22.80 10.78 3.56 1.14 0.21 0.06 44 Caroline Garcia 1733.1 52.42 26.32 13.03 4.57 1.56 0.31 0.09 45 Katie Volynets 1628.2 50.19 15.78 5.53 1.31 0.30 0.04 0.01 46 Viktorija Golubic 1626.9 49.81 15.58 5.43 1.28 0.29 0.04 0.01 47 Arantxa Rus 1608.0 22.93 10.82 3.51 0.77 0.16 0.02 0.00 48 Elena Rybakina 1818.6 77.07 57.82 35.40 16.24 7.36 2.04 0.81 49 Danielle Collins 1865.2 89.95 71.25 45.14 23.84 12.98 4.21 1.94 50 Viktoriya Tomova 1484.5 10.05 3.03 0.61 0.08 0.01 0.00 0.00 51 Shelby Rogers 1656.7 58.77 16.54 6.19 1.66 0.46 0.07 0.01 52 Tereza Martincova 1595.1 41.23 9.18 2.80 0.58 0.13 0.01 0.00 53 Panna Udvardy 1527.3 54.18 10.08 1.98 0.31 0.05 0.00 0.00 54 Fernanda Contreras Gomez 1498.2 45.82 7.47 1.30 0.18 0.03 0.00 0.00 55 Rebecca Peterson 1651.0 24.75 17.01 5.40 1.42 0.39 0.06 0.01 56 Daria Kasatkina 1844.2 75.25 65.45 36.60 18.29 9.44 2.85 1.23 57 Camila Giorgi 1714.4 62.27 26.12 8.51 3.13 1.08 0.20 0.05 58 Shuai Zhang 1627.4 37.73 11.87 2.83 0.76 0.19 0.02 0.00 59 Irina Maria Bara 1503.8 14.37 3.84 0.55 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.00 60 Yulia Putintseva 1813.9 85.63 58.17 25.83 12.85 6.11 1.67 0.65 61 Madison Brengle 1634.9 61.61 12.57 4.29 1.18 0.30 0.04 0.01 62 Mihaela Buzarnescu 1552.7 38.39 5.58 1.39 0.27 0.05 0.00 0.00 63 Chloe Paquet 1428.7 5.85 1.58 0.23 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 64 Aryna Sabalenka 1911.4 94.15 80.27 56.38 35.37 21.43 8.02 4.20

The favorites from the second quarter to reach the semis are:

Paula Badosa 22.84%

Aryna Sabalenka 21.43%

Danielle Collins 12.98%

Daria Kasatkina 9.44%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Daria Kasatkina bt. Paula Badosa

3rd quarter

Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are slated to face each other in the quarterfinals

If it wasn't for Swiatek's legendary winning streak (28), Ons Jabeur's form (Elo 1990) might have been the talk of the town. The Tunisian has looked imperious in the lead-up to the French Open. She made the quarters in Stuttgart, finals in Charleston and Rome, and won the Madrid Masters. Despite having the likes of Petra Kvitova (Elo 1883.3) in her sixteenth of the draw, and Angelique Kerber (Elo 1785.4) and Emma Raducanu (Elo 1702) in her eighth, Jabeur is unlikely to be troubled by any of them on clay.

She is most likely to face 2021 semifinalist Maria Sakkari (Elo 1918.3) in the quarterfinals (13.55% chance). But unlike Jabeur, the Greek hasn't been in great form lately. She might have to deal with Amanda Anisimova (Elo 1886.1) in the third round and Belinda Bencic (Elo 1873.1) in the fourth - both of whom have had a good build-up to the tournament.

Sl No. Player Elo R1 Win% R2 Win% R3 Win% R4 Win% QF Win% SF Win% F Win% 65 Ons Jabeur 1990.0 88.34 80.99 58.62 48.37 33.02 22.47 10.99 66 Magda Linette 1638.3 11.66 6.97 2.10 0.85 0.20 0.05 0.01 67 Martina Trevisan 1603.9 64.14 8.91 2.38 0.85 0.17 0.03 0.00 68 Harriet Dart 1502.9 35.86 3.12 0.56 0.14 0.02 0.00 0.00 69 Valentini Grammatikopoulou 1333.4 25.79 1.51 0.08 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 70 Daria Saville 1517.0 74.21 10.99 1.35 0.35 0.05 0.01 0.00 71 Anna Bondar 1690.6 24.80 19.12 4.62 2.19 0.63 0.18 0.03 72 Petra Kvitova 1883.3 75.20 68.37 30.27 21.86 11.86 6.40 2.31 73 Angelique Kerber 1785.4 71.05 59.70 38.74 12.63 5.15 2.09 0.54 74 Magdalena Frech 1629.4 28.95 19.80 8.62 1.53 0.34 0.08 0.01 75 Heather Watson 1527.7 63.26 14.86 4.52 0.51 0.07 0.01 0.00 76 Elsa Jacquemot 1433.3 36.74 5.64 1.15 0.08 0.01 0.00 0.00 77 Aliaksandra Sasnovich 1707.4 65.71 37.44 19.09 4.66 1.44 0.44 0.08 78 Xinyu Wang 1594.4 34.29 14.30 5.25 0.80 0.15 0.03 0.00 79 Linda Noskova 1505.7 24.42 6.97 1.87 0.19 0.02 0.00 0.00 80 Emma Raducanu 1702.0 75.58 41.29 20.76 4.96 1.50 0.45 0.08 81 Belinda Bencic 1873.1 91.26 59.37 39.81 20.57 9.84 5.17 1.81 82 Reka-Luca Jani 1465.7 8.74 1.56 0.27 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 83 Bianca Andreescu 1795.5 86.37 37.32 21.20 8.72 3.32 1.39 0.37 84 Ysaline Bonaventure 1474.7 13.63 1.75 0.31 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 85 Katerina Siniakova 1786.3 50.60 33.56 14.58 5.82 2.15 0.87 0.22 86 Petra Martic 1782.1 49.40 32.50 13.93 5.49 2.00 0.80 0.20 87 Kristina Mladenovic 1622.9 39.58 11.21 2.67 0.57 0.12 0.03 0.00 88 Leylah Fernandez 1696.4 60.42 22.73 7.24 2.10 0.57 0.17 0.03 89 Amanda Anisimova 1886.1 61.30 50.04 26.95 16.28 8.06 4.38 1.60 90 Naomi Osaka 1806.2 38.70 28.63 12.38 6.12 2.41 1.04 0.29 91 Mirjam Bjorklund 1354.8 15.13 0.82 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 92 Donna Vekic 1654.3 84.87 20.51 5.20 1.54 0.35 0.09 0.01 93 Carole Monnet 1289.2 7.02 0.30 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 94 Karolina Muchova 1738.1 92.98 28.95 11.56 4.63 1.46 0.50 0.11 95 Clara Burel 1534.8 9.91 2.74 0.50 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.00 96 Maria Sakkari 1918.3 90.09 68.01 43.34 28.01 15.03 8.83 3.55

The favorites from the third quarter to reach the semis are:

Ons Jabeur 33.02%

Maria Sakkari 15.03%

Petra Kvitova 11.86%

Belinda Bencic 9.84%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Ons Jabeur bt. Amanda Anisimova

4th quarter

Defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova returns to action after three months on the sidelines

Barbora Krejcikova (Elo 1913.9) created history last year when she became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both the singles and doubles titles in Paris. While she had already established herself in doubles by then, her singles victory came as an unseeded player. The Czech hasn't looked back since and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.

A fit Krejcikova would have undoubtedly gone in as one of the favorites for the title. But the defending champion has been out of action since February, hindered by an elbow injury. It remains to be seen how well she fares in her comeback tournament.

World No. 5 Anett Kontaveit (Elo 1883.3) is second best from this quarter of the draw. But the Estonian doesn't play her best tennis on clay, nor has she had a great run-up to the French Open. Even though her matchup against Krejcikova is the most probable quarterfinal from this section (8.88% chance), it seems considerably distant - especially with the likes of Coco Gauff (Elo 1868.2), Victoria Azarenka (Elo 1860) and former champion Garbine Muguruza (Elo 1894.4) lying in their path.