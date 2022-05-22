×
French Open 2022: Women's singles forecast & predictions

2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek is a firm favorite for the title this year
Iman Guha
Iman Guha
ANALYST
Modified May 22, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Few women in the 21st century have created an aura of invincibility around themselves, as Iga Swiatek has done over the last three months. Crowned World No. 1 following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, it was almost as if she embarked on a mission to justify that tag. Understandably, the 2020 French Open champion enters this edition of the tournament as the firm favorite.

Swiatek's 28-match winning streak heading into Paris has shot up her Elo rating on Tennis Abstract to more than 100 points clear of the next best active player, Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian has been in fine form herself, but couldn't put a dent in the 20-year-old's game when they locked horns in the final of the Italian Open last week. As the top two contenders for the title, the pair have been drawn in opposite halves for the French Open - which admits the possibility of another final showdown.

In addition to Swiatek, the draw features four other previous winners at Roland Garros - Jelena Ostapenko, Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, along with 123 other contenders. So how do all of their chances look on paper heading into the tournament? Let's dive into a round-by-round tournament forecast for the French Open, generated using the aforementioned Elo ratings.

Quarter-wise forecast for French Open 2022

1st quarter

Former French Open champions Halep and Swiatek are slated to face each other in the Round of 16
A battle between the ex-champions wouldn't qualify as a shabby final in any tournament. If you throw in the fact that one of them is the current World No. 1 and the other a former, the matchup assumes even greater significance. But Iga Swiatek (Elo 2135.5) and Simona Halep (Elo 1945.7) are on a collision course in the Round of 16 itself.

While it might be difficult to fathom an earlier exit for the Pole, Halep might have to deal with another former French Open champion in Jelena Ostapenko (Elo 1792.1) in the third round. Whoever comes through this eighth of the draw is most likely to face Karolina Pliskova (Elo 1852.6) in the quarterfinals.

The most probable quarterfinal from the first quarter would be Swiatek vs Pliskova - with a likelihood of 19.90%.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
1Iga Swiatek2135.592.9886.1080.8666.4658.0247.8137.91
2Lesia Tsurenko1686.67.023.461.890.580.200.060.01
3Alison Riske1630.336.492.831.320.330.090.020.00
4Dayana Yastremska1726.663.517.614.571.600.650.210.06
5Anna Karolina Schmiedlova1631.462.7626.682.710.670.190.040.01
6Kristina Kucova1540.737.2411.370.770.130.030.000.00
7Danka Kovinic1702.656.0436.114.921.590.590.170.04
8Liudmila Samsonova1660.443.9625.842.960.820.260.060.01
9Simona Halep1945.785.3870.4754.7119.7013.798.514.86
10Ana Konjuh1639.214.626.542.570.330.100.020.00
11Maryna Zanevska1670.248.4310.884.720.690.230.060.01
12Qinwen Zheng1681.151.5712.105.430.820.280.080.02
13Alize Cornet1673.767.9427.347.431.090.370.100.02
14Misaki Doi1543.232.067.961.270.110.020.000.00
15Lucia Bronzetti1604.925.4011.732.440.270.070.010.00
16Jelena Ostapenko1792.174.6052.9721.414.792.370.960.35
17Jessica Pegula1802.469.1038.2022.5111.302.601.090.41
18Qiang Wang1662.630.9011.454.481.430.190.050.01
19Anhelina Kalinina1801.985.1947.5627.9914.033.231.360.51
20Hailey Baptiste1497.914.812.790.560.090.010.000.00
21Mayar Sherif1761.754.4529.7014.116.291.240.460.15
22Marta Kostyuk1730.745.5522.829.873.990.700.230.07
23Claire Liu1732.350.6524.2110.524.280.750.250.07
24Tamara Zidansek1727.849.3523.279.973.990.690.220.06
25Ekaterina Alexandrova1811.182.1352.6927.0815.233.621.570.61
26Greet Minnen1546.217.875.051.060.240.020.000.00
27Irina-Camelia Begu1735.759.2927.0811.245.120.910.300.09
28Jasmine Paolini1670.440.7115.185.091.870.260.070.02
29Leolia Jeanjean1340.615.801.140.100.010.000.000.00
30Nuria Parrizas Diaz1631.284.2021.016.992.210.250.050.01
31Tessah Andrianjafitrimo1340.24.981.050.090.010.000.000.00
32Karolina Pliskova1852.695.0276.7948.3529.948.264.041.79

The favorites from the first quarter to reach the semis are:

Iga Swiatek: 58.02%

Simona Halep: 13.79%

Karolina Pliskova: 8.26%

Ekaterina Alexandrova: 3.62%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek bt. Jessica Pegula

2nd quarter

Sabalenka and Badosa are the frontrunners for the second semi-final berth at the 2022 French Open
If the first quarter promises a showdown between the current and former World No. 1s, the second section has two former World No. 2s lined up for a quarter-final showdown. Apart from that, Paula Badosa (Elo 1928.3) and Aryna Sabalenka (Elo 1911.4) also partner each other in doubles.

On the singles court, the duo recently clashed in the semifinals at Stuttgart - which the Belarusian won in two tight sets. They are 13.38% likely to square off in the final eight in Paris - the most probable from this quarter of the draw. While Badosa's path doesn't appear too rough on paper, Sabalenka might need to deal with Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins (Elo 1865.2) or the in-form Daria Kasatkina (1844.2) before facing the Spaniard.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
33Paula Badosa1928.387.4272.2152.1237.8222.848.984.91
34Fiona Ferro1591.612.585.401.660.480.090.010.00
35Oksana Selekhmeteva1381.814.900.970.130.010.000.000.00
36Kaja Juvan1684.585.1021.438.943.631.030.170.04
37Aleksandra Krunic1583.461.0515.683.100.870.160.020.00
38Kamilla Rakhimova1505.338.957.361.040.210.030.000.00
39Lin Zhu1402.08.622.560.220.030.000.000.00
40Veronika Kudermetova1812.291.3874.4032.7819.038.462.290.89
41Madison Keys1777.675.3043.2924.009.743.880.930.32
42Anna Kalinskaya1584.024.707.602.330.460.090.010.00
43Taylor Townsend1716.347.5822.8010.783.561.140.210.06
44Caroline Garcia1733.152.4226.3213.034.571.560.310.09
45Katie Volynets1628.250.1915.785.531.310.300.040.01
46Viktorija Golubic1626.949.8115.585.431.280.290.040.01
47Arantxa Rus1608.022.9310.823.510.770.160.020.00
48Elena Rybakina1818.677.0757.8235.4016.247.362.040.81
49Danielle Collins1865.289.9571.2545.1423.8412.984.211.94
50Viktoriya Tomova1484.510.053.030.610.080.010.000.00
51Shelby Rogers1656.758.7716.546.191.660.460.070.01
52Tereza Martincova1595.141.239.182.800.580.130.010.00
53Panna Udvardy1527.354.1810.081.980.310.050.000.00
54Fernanda Contreras Gomez1498.245.827.471.300.180.030.000.00
55Rebecca Peterson1651.024.7517.015.401.420.390.060.01
56Daria Kasatkina1844.275.2565.4536.6018.299.442.851.23
57Camila Giorgi1714.462.2726.128.513.131.080.200.05
58Shuai Zhang1627.437.7311.872.830.760.190.020.00
59Irina Maria Bara1503.814.373.840.550.090.010.000.00
60Yulia Putintseva1813.985.6358.1725.8312.856.111.670.65
61Madison Brengle1634.961.6112.574.291.180.300.040.01
62Mihaela Buzarnescu1552.738.395.581.390.270.050.000.00
63Chloe Paquet1428.75.851.580.230.030.000.000.00
64Aryna Sabalenka1911.494.1580.2756.3835.3721.438.024.20

The favorites from the second quarter to reach the semis are:

Paula Badosa 22.84%

Aryna Sabalenka 21.43%

Danielle Collins 12.98%

Daria Kasatkina 9.44%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Daria Kasatkina bt. Paula Badosa

3rd quarter

Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are slated to face each other in the quarterfinals
If it wasn't for Swiatek's legendary winning streak (28), Ons Jabeur's form (Elo 1990) might have been the talk of the town. The Tunisian has looked imperious in the lead-up to the French Open. She made the quarters in Stuttgart, finals in Charleston and Rome, and won the Madrid Masters. Despite having the likes of Petra Kvitova (Elo 1883.3) in her sixteenth of the draw, and Angelique Kerber (Elo 1785.4) and Emma Raducanu (Elo 1702) in her eighth, Jabeur is unlikely to be troubled by any of them on clay.

She is most likely to face 2021 semifinalist Maria Sakkari (Elo 1918.3) in the quarterfinals (13.55% chance). But unlike Jabeur, the Greek hasn't been in great form lately. She might have to deal with Amanda Anisimova (Elo 1886.1) in the third round and Belinda Bencic (Elo 1873.1) in the fourth - both of whom have had a good build-up to the tournament.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
65Ons Jabeur1990.088.3480.9958.6248.3733.0222.4710.99
66Magda Linette1638.311.666.972.100.850.200.050.01
67Martina Trevisan1603.964.148.912.380.850.170.030.00
68Harriet Dart1502.935.863.120.560.140.020.000.00
69Valentini Grammatikopoulou1333.425.791.510.080.010.000.000.00
70Daria Saville1517.074.2110.991.350.350.050.010.00
71Anna Bondar1690.624.8019.124.622.190.630.180.03
72Petra Kvitova1883.375.2068.3730.2721.8611.866.402.31
73Angelique Kerber1785.471.0559.7038.7412.635.152.090.54
74Magdalena Frech1629.428.9519.808.621.530.340.080.01
75Heather Watson1527.763.2614.864.520.510.070.010.00
76Elsa Jacquemot1433.336.745.641.150.080.010.000.00
77Aliaksandra Sasnovich1707.465.7137.4419.094.661.440.440.08
78Xinyu Wang1594.434.2914.305.250.800.150.030.00
79Linda Noskova1505.724.426.971.870.190.020.000.00
80Emma Raducanu1702.075.5841.2920.764.961.500.450.08
81Belinda Bencic1873.191.2659.3739.8120.579.845.171.81
82Reka-Luca Jani1465.78.741.560.270.030.000.000.00
83Bianca Andreescu1795.586.3737.3221.208.723.321.390.37
84Ysaline Bonaventure1474.713.631.750.310.030.000.000.00
85Katerina Siniakova1786.350.6033.5614.585.822.150.870.22
86Petra Martic1782.149.4032.5013.935.492.000.800.20
87Kristina Mladenovic1622.939.5811.212.670.570.120.030.00
88Leylah Fernandez1696.460.4222.737.242.100.570.170.03
89Amanda Anisimova1886.161.3050.0426.9516.288.064.381.60
90Naomi Osaka1806.238.7028.6312.386.122.411.040.29
91Mirjam Bjorklund1354.815.130.820.050.000.000.000.00
92Donna Vekic1654.384.8720.515.201.540.350.090.01
93Carole Monnet1289.27.020.300.020.000.000.000.00
94Karolina Muchova1738.192.9828.9511.564.631.460.500.11
95Clara Burel1534.89.912.740.500.090.010.000.00
96Maria Sakkari1918.390.0968.0143.3428.0115.038.833.55

The favorites from the third quarter to reach the semis are:

Ons Jabeur 33.02%

Maria Sakkari 15.03%

Petra Kvitova 11.86%

Belinda Bencic 9.84%

Author's predicted quarterfinal: Ons Jabeur bt. Amanda Anisimova

4th quarter

Defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova returns to action after three months on the sidelines
Barbora Krejcikova (Elo 1913.9) created history last year when she became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both the singles and doubles titles in Paris. While she had already established herself in doubles by then, her singles victory came as an unseeded player. The Czech hasn't looked back since and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.

A fit Krejcikova would have undoubtedly gone in as one of the favorites for the title. But the defending champion has been out of action since February, hindered by an elbow injury. It remains to be seen how well she fares in her comeback tournament.

World No. 5 Anett Kontaveit (Elo 1883.3) is second best from this quarter of the draw. But the Estonian doesn't play her best tennis on clay, nor has she had a great run-up to the French Open. Even though her matchup against Krejcikova is the most probable quarterfinal from this section (8.88% chance), it seems considerably distant - especially with the likes of Coco Gauff (Elo 1868.2), Victoria Azarenka (Elo 1860) and former champion Garbine Muguruza (Elo 1894.4) lying in their path.

Sl No.PlayerEloR1 Win%R2 Win%R3 Win%R4 Win%QF Win%SF Win%F Win%
97Anett Kontaveit1883.376.4264.0242.9924.3913.896.692.41
98Ajla Tomljanovic1679.023.5814.565.841.770.540.130.02
99Astra Sharma1538.837.456.191.460.250.040.00