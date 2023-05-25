French Open 2023: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina

The world of tennis is abuzz with excitement as the year's second Grand Slam, the French Open, is set to begin on May 28, 2023.

There aren't too many former French Open champions in the draw this time. 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza is on a hiatus, while Simona Halep, who triumphed in 2018, is currently suspended. Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty both retired last year.

Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova, who won Roland Garros in 2017 and 2021 respectively, are in the draw and could do some damage. Last year's runner-up Coco Gauff has underperformed in the build-up to the French Open. She'll need a remarkable turnaround to make another deep run in Paris.

The WTA tour was in a state of constant flux for a while. However, there's a clear hierarchy that has emerged this year led by a certain threesome. On that note, here's a list of the women who could hoist the winner's trophy in two weeks:

#5 - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Charleston Open.

Ons Jabeur kicked off her clay season with a bang by claiming the title at the Charleston Open. She then made it to the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, but injured herself during the match and was unable to continue playing.

The injury was serious enough for Jabeur to forego her title defense at the Madrid Open. She returned to action at the Italian Open, but lost to the in-form Paula Badosa in the second round.

Jabeur has reached a couple of Grand Slam finals over the past year. She's also a terrific player on clay, having made it to the fourth round of the French Open twice so far. While her physical condition remains a concern, if she's fully fit, the Tunisian is a credible threat in Paris.

#4 - Veronika Kudermetova

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Following back-to-back semifinals at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, Veronika Kudermetova's status as a contender for the French Open title went up. Her first and so far only Grand Slam quarterfinal has been at last year's edition of Roland Garros.

Kudermetova's results in singles have been on a rise over the past year. If she maintains her current form, she's due for a breakthrough run at a Major. There's a good chance that it could happen over the next couple of weeks.

#3 - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Madrid Open.

After being heralded as a legitmate contender for Grand Slam titles for years, Aryna Sabalenka finally got that monkey off her back this year. She claimed her maiden Major title at the Australian Open in January and has been one of the best peforming players this season.

Sabalenka started her clay swing in Stuttgart, finishing as the runner-up at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for the third straight year. Iga Swiatek got the better of her once again, but the Belarusian got her revenge in the very next tournament.

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in the final of the Madrid Open to secure her third title of the season. She then crashed out of the Italian Open in the second round, suffering a shock defeat against Sofia Kenin. The loss remains an anomaly in an otherwise strong season.

Sabalenka has never made it past the third round of the French Open so far. But based on how she has played this year, she has a good chance of making a deep run in Paris.

#2 - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 French Open.

Elena Rybakina's clay swing started on a precarious note. She was forced to retire due to an injury during her second round match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She was then ousted by Anna Kalinskaya in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Rybakina turned things around at the Italian Open, where she captured her fifth career title and her biggest on clay. She did get a lucky break during the tournament, or three to be precise. Three of her opponents retired due to an injury, including Swiatek in the quarterfinals and Anhelina Kalinina in the final.

That doesn't take away anything from Rybakina, who played some solid tennis herself. The Kazakh is a former quarterfinalist at the French Open and based on her recent run in Rome, she seems poised to capture her second Grand Slam title.

#1 - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Iga Swiatek kicked off a dominant run in February last year which culminated with her second French Open title. She didn't match the highs from 2022 during this season, but the World No. 1 remains the firm favorite to snag another title in Paris.

Swiatek defended her title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and then lost to Sabalenka in the final of the Madrid Open. Her title defense at the Italian Open came to an end in the quarterfinals when she was forced to retire due to an injury she picked up during the match.

Despite the injury concern, Swiatek is raring to go. Her resume on clay is mighty impressive, especially given her age. It has been quite some time since someone defended a Grand Slam title on the women's side, especially at the French Open. Swiatek has a good shot of remedying that.

Poll : 0 votes