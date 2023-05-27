French Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Date: 28 May 2023.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere preview

Andrey Rublev in action at the Italian Open

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will face Laslo Djere in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Sunday.

Rublev has won 25 out of 36 matches so far in the 2023 season, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo. He also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championshops and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The Russian last competed at the Italian Open and beat Alex Molcan and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the Round of 16, where he lost to Yannick Hanfmann.

Laslo Djere, on the other hand, has won 15 out of 27 matches so far this season, with his best performance being reaching the fourth round of the Italian Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of three ATP 250 tournaments in Auckland, Santiago and Banja Luka.

Like Rublev, the Serb last competed at the Italian Open and defeated the likes of Constant Lestienne, Botic van de Zandschulp and Cristian Garin to reach the fourth round before losing to Casper Ruud.

Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Rublev leads 3-0 in the head-to-head against Djere. The last match between the two came in the opening round of the 2022 Astana Open, with Rublev winning 6-4, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -400 -1.5 (-210) Over 35.5 (-130) Laslo Djere +290 +1.5 (+150) Under 35.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the favorite to win but Djere should not be written off, given that he does well on clay.

Rublev did very well to win the Monte-Carlo Masters but suffered Round of 16 exits in Madrid and Rome. He will be eager to have a good run at the French Open and will have to be at his best in order to do so.

Rublev has a solid serve which saw him fetch 84 aces so far during the 2023 clay-court season. The Russian has hit 309 winners in the Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome while producing a considerably lower tally of 114 unforced errors.

His powerful groundstrokes, particularly his forehand, net play and on-court movement will come in very handy.

Djere is a very fine mover on clay, something which will be crucial in dealing with Rublev's intensity. The Serb also has a topspin-heavy forehand which he will look to make the most out of.

Djere is no slouch, especially on clay, but given how Rublev has been playing lately on clay, he should be able to get the win and book his place in the second round.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes