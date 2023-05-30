French Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri

Date: Thursday, June 1

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri preview

2023 French Open - Day Three

World No. 4 Casper Ruud will face off against Giulio Zeppieri in the second round of the 2023 French Open on June 1.

Ruud, the 4th seed, began his pursuit for his maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Elias Ymer in the first round in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He asserted his dominance early, winning the match in straight sets, exhibiting both finesse and power in his game.

The Norwegian's comprehensive performance improved his season's win/loss record to 17-11. Reflecting on his performance, Ruud stated:

"My game felt solid, and I managed the pressure moments well. It's a good start, but the focus is already on the next round."

Meanwhile, 129th-ranked Giulio Zeppieri fought his way past Alexander Bublik in his opening match with a scoreline of 6-0, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The victory brings the young Italian's season record to 12-12, including runs on the ATP Challenger Tour. This victory marks his second successive appearance in the second round at Roland Garros, demonstrating his growth on the clay court.

Notably, he made the main draw in both years as a qualifier, winning three matches on the trot. Last year, he fell to Hubert Hurkacz in the first round.

Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri head-to-head

Ruud and Zeppieri have never met on the ATP Tour before so far, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri odds

Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri prediction

2023 French Open - Day Three

Ruud and Zeppieri are both impressive clay-court players, each with their distinct strengths. However, Ruud's current form and track record, particularly on clay, gives him the upper hand. He holds an impressive 110-42 win-loss record on this surface (prior to the French Open) and has clinched nine titles, reflecting his aptitude on clay.

Zeppieri, although talented, lacks the experience that Ruud brings to the court. In the first round, Ruud converted four of his eight break point opportunities and struck 35 winners, underlining his attacking prowess. This should see the Norwegian extend his winning run in Paris and reach the third round comfortably.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets

