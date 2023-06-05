French Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs (6) Holger Rune

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune preview

Ruud is into back-to-back Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud takes on sixth seed Holger Rune in a blockbuster last-eight clash at the French Open.

World No. 4 Ruud had a tough outing against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the fourth round on Monday. After clinching the first set in a tiebreak, Ruud had to recover from deficits in the next two sets.

The Norwegian recovered from 4-1 down in the second and 4-2 in the third to seal a 7-6(5), 7-5, 7-5 win in three hours and 20 minutes. He has now reached back-to-back Roland Garros quarterfinals. Ruud saved an impressive 14 of 17 break points even though he was outhit by Jarry in terms of winners (56-32).

With the win, the 24-year-old improved to 20-11 on the season and 17-5 at Roland Garros, winning 10 of the last 11 matches.

Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Rune came through an entertaining five-set thriller against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round on Monday. The match had its fair share of ebbs and troughs, especially in a dramatic fifth set.

After taking the opening set in a tiebreak, the reigning Munich Open champion saw his opponent restore parity before taking the third set. Cerundolo conceded only one game in a lopsided fourth set but squandered three break points at 4-4.

Rune broke in the ninth game but failed to serve out victory before winning the ensuing tiebreak. He recovered from 5-3 down to improve to 30-10 in 2023 and 7-1 at Roland Garros.

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Ruud has won four of his five meetings with Rune, but the latter is coming off a win in their last meeting in the Rome semifinals three weeks ago.

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune odds

Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune prediction

Rune exults after reaching the last eight.

Both Ruud and Rune are quintessentially baseliners and have pretty similar game styles. Both have big serves, hit powerfully off either flank and move well. But Ruud is the marginally better player on clay, where he tends to play his best tennis.

The Norwegian has a 114-42 record on the surface, where he has won nine of his 10 titles.

Rune, meanwhile, is a work in progress on clay, going 35-21, and winning two titles. However, he has made impressive strides this season, winning 15 of his 18 matches.

Both players, though, have taken contrasting routes to the last eight, with Ruud winning in straight sets, while Rune going the distance. The Dane might have won the pair's last meeting, but Ruud should take their second best-of-five-set contest. He also won their 2022 Roland Garros quarterfinal clash.

Pick: Ruud in four sets

