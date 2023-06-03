French Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry

Tournament: French Open 2023

Date: June 5, 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Last year's French Open runner-up Casper Ruud will take on World No. 35 Nicolas Jarry for a place in the French Open 2023 quarter-finals.

Having made two Grand Slam finals last year, Ruud has somewhat struggled to live up to expectations this year. The Norwegian did win a title on the claycourt of Estoril, but the rest of his season has been peppered with early exits.

Ruud's only other notable result came in Rome, where he made the semi-finals before losing to eventual runner-up Holger Rune.

Incidentally, the player to whom he lost his last match before heading to Roland Garros was none other than Nicolas Jarry in the quarter-finals of Geneva.

In Paris, Casper Ruud hasn't exactly been at his best. In three matches so far, he has already lost a couple of sets. The World No.4 would need to perform at a higher level if he is to overcome the Jarry barrier.

Nicolas Jarry attempts to strike the ball at the 2023 French Open

Chilean Nicolas Jarry, meanwhile, has been having a dream run this year. He clinched two titles on clay — at home in Santiago and in Geneva. The latter run saw him upset the likes of Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Ruud on his way to the title. It catapulted him to a career-high world ranking of 35 right ahead of the French Open.

The 27-year-old has picked up in Paris from where he left off. He has beaten 16th seed Tommy Paul, Marcos Giron and Hugo Dellien so far to reach the last-16 stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Ruud and Jarry have split their two meetings so far, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1. Ruud won their first-ever face-off 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at Seoul last year. Jarry exacted revenge earlier this year at Geneva on clay with a 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 win.

Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Casper Ruud -210 Nicolas Jarry +170

(Odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Nicolas Jarry in action at the 2023 French Open

Casper Ruud and Nicolas Jarry are currently in contrasting forms. While Jarry has been flying high this season and seems to be oozing confidence in every match, Ruud has gone off the boil since his 2022 heroics.

Jarry's high-risk, aggressive game has been working wonders of late. The big-serving Chilean has so far struck 31 aces, with 15 coming in his last match against Giron.

With his deadly serve-and-forehand combination, Jarry played some excellent first-strike tennis against Giron, winning 86 percent of his first-serve points. The 27-year-old kept it clean, producing 55 winners to 37 unforced errors.

Jarry also routinely pounced on the returns, converting five of his seven break-point opportunities. Clearly, the World No. 35 is being rewarded for his precision, something he has often struggled with due to his game style.

Ruud's level, on the other hand, has been fluctuating this week. Against Giulio Zeppieri in the second round, he went on to drop the third set and had trouble closing out the match. He then bounced back from a shaky start against Zhang Zhizhen to record a four-set victory.

The fourth seed managed to win just 47 percent of his second-serve points in the third round - an area he would like to improve before facing the big-hitting Jarry. He also managed to convert only six of the 11 breakpoints that he faced.

Casper Ruud finished the match with 39 winners to 29 unforced errors and would need to up the intensity even further to stay toe-to-toe with Jarry.

Although the Norwegian has the experience of notching big results on clay, his recent performances don't inspire much confidence. With Nicolas Jarry going for broke, he might find it tough to remain in contention if he has another of his lapses.

Pick: Nicolas Jarry to win in four sets.

