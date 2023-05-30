French Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova

Date: June 1, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 French Open.

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will square off against World No. 50 Linda Noskova in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday.

Rybakina kicked off her quest for a second Grand Slam title against Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round. The Kazakh dropped serve in the seventh game to trail 4-3. She then turned the tables on her opponent by bagging the next three games to clinch the opener.

Fruhvirtova once again managed to put herself in the front by breaking Rybakina's serve early on in the second set to go 2-1 up. But once again the teenager was unable to hold on to the lead. The reigning Wimbledon champion reeled off the next five games to win the match 6-4, 6-2.

Noskova faced Danka Kovinic in the first round here. The Czech youngster saved four break points for a gutsy hold of serve in the fifth game of the opening set. She then broke her opponent's serve in the very next game to go 4-2 up. She remained in front until the end of the set to claim it.

The second set started off with a hold of serve by each. Kovinic fended off a break point during her next service game, but was unable to continue after another couple of points due to a back injury. Noskova thus secured her maiden Grand Slam victory via a mid-match retirement, with the score reading 6-3, 2-1 ret. in her favor.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Linda Noskova

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Rybakina trailed by a break in both sets but recovered nicely to defeat Fruhvirtova. Her serve helped her out immensely as she blasted a total of nine aces. The Kazakh struck 33 winners while committing 26 unforced errors. The victory extended her unbeaten run to seven matches, dating back to her Italian Open triumph a couple of weeks ago.

Noskova was playing a rather good match when Kovinic was forced to retire due to an injury. She's a former junior French Open champion, claiming the girls' singles title two years ago. A promising talent, the teenager has slowly worked her way up the rankings this year.

Noskova is a pretty decent ball-striker herself, but is up against a formidable foe in the form of Rybakina. The big-hitting Kazakh overcame a slow start in the previous round to come out on top. With momentum and experience on her side, it's hard to see the reigning Wimbledon champion losing this encounter.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes