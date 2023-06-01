French Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Tournament: French Open 2023

Date: June 3, 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Former French Open quarterfinalist Elena Rybakina will square off against World No. 132 Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday, June 3, for a place in the last 16 at the French Open 2023.

With her consistent performances, the reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina has firmly established herself as a part of women's tennis' Big 3 alongside Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. The Kazakh is currently perched on a career-high world ranking of No. 4, having lifted two WTA 1000 trophies this year, at Indian Wells and Rome.

Other than that, Rybakina also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and in Miami.

While her clay season didn't start on the right note, the 23-year-old gained momentum in the Italian capital. With victories over Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko, and Marketa Vondrousova, she threw down the gauntlet at her challengers.

Rybakina has continued her sublime form now at Roland Garros, beating rising stars Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2 and Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 in her first two rounds.

Sorribes Tormo reacts after winning a point at the 2023 French Open

A severe right foot injury kept WTA tour's 'Énergizer Bunny' Sara Sorribes Tormo out for six months since September last year. The Spanish grinder returned to action only in April this year during the clay season at Bogota, where she made the last eight.

Although she kept struggling on the WTA tour thereafter, the former World No. 32 had a bunch of decent results on the ITF tour. Following a semifinal finish at the ITF $100, 000 event in Oeiras, Portugal, she finished as the runner-up at the $100, 000 event in Madrid right before the French Open.

Back at Roland Garros using a protected ranking, the 26-year-old has now beaten Clara Burel and Petra Martic to reach the third round for the first time.

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 1-0 lead over Rybakina in their head-to-head. The Spaniard ground out a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Rybakina in their only meeting so far at Miami in 2021.

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Elena Rybakina -500 -5.5 (-120) Sara Sorribes Tormo +340 +5.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Rybakina strikes the ball at the 2023 French Open

Even though Rybakina is the higher ranked player in this contest, Sorribes Tormo is the kind of player who can give her a hard time on clay. The heavy topspin coming from the Spaniard's racquet, her aggressive ball-striking, and her never-say-die attitude make her a dangerous opponent to face on this surface.

Additionally, the 26-year-old already has a win over the Kazakh and would fancy her chances of a statement win.

However, given the fact that Sorribes Tormo was out of action for quite a while, it remains to be seen how long she can sustain her high level. Even after her comeback, the Spaniard is yet to play the biggest tournaments and could need a bit of time to get used to the rigors of the tour again.

Once Sorribes Tormo's level drops, Rybakina will look to rifle her way to a win. Her Rome win on the slower clay would have come as a massive confidence booster and so far the Kazakh has been playing excellent first-strike tennis in Paris, winning 77% and 79% of her first-serve points. Rybakina has ripped 30 and 33 winners in her two matches, with the unforced error count being 26 in both.

If she can keep producing sharp angles and continue hitting the ball cleanly, Rybakina has a good chance of earning her first win over the Spaniard.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in two tight sets.

