French Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Rune at the 2023 Italian Open.

World No. 6 Holger Rune will commence his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

Rune's clay swing was off to a great start as he made it to the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He faced Andrey Rublev in the championship round, but lost to him in three sets. He bounced back by successfully defending his title at the BMW Open.

Rune's Madrid Open came to an end in the third round. He put up quite a fight, but lost a closely contested three-set match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The 20-year old knocked out defending champion Novak Djokovic from the Italian Open after that.

Rune also defeated fellow top 10 player Casper Ruud to reach the final. He was up against Daniil Medvedev in the title round. He was favored to win over the Russian, but lost to him in straight sets.

Eubanks competed in only one clay tournament in the lead-up to the French Open, which was the Geneva Open. He defeated Benoit Paire in the first round, but fell to Alexander Zverev in the next round.

Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

The two have not played against each other prior to this, so the head-to-head is tied at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Miami Open.

Eubanks' experience on clay is rather limited. After failing to get out of the qualifying rounds for the last five years, he's now set to make his main draw debut at the French Open.

Speaking of debuts, Rune made quite the splash during his maiden appearance in Paris last year. He knocked out previous year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the quarterfinals, his first at a Major.

Rune has been one of the best players on the red dirt over the last couple of months. His results have made him one of the leading contenders for the title. He doesn't shy away from playing some aggressive tennis on clay, but is comfortable engaging in long rallies as well.

Eubanks has won just 16 matches at the ATP level throughout his career. Rune has won 13 during this clay season. This is a match-up that's skewed heavily in favor of the Danish youngster. Expect him to make a winning start to his French Open campaign.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

