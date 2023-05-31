French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (3) Novak Djokovic vs (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: Friday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Djokovic is into the third round.

Third seed Novak Djokovic faces a seeded opponent for the time in his quest for a record 23rd Grand Slam title as he takes on 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the French Open fourth round on Friday.

In his second round match, World No. 3 Djokovic squandered a 5-2 lead in the opening set and failed to serve out the set as Marton Fucsovics forced a tiebreak. However, the 36-year-old produced a near-perfect tiebreak - conceding just two points - to draw first blood after 87 minutes.

The loss of the first set seemed to knock the stuffing out of Fucsovics' sails, as the Hungarian capitulated rather timidly after that. Djokovic broke his opponent a whopping seven times in the next two sets - including a bagel in the second - to extend his perfect record against Fucsovics to 5-0.

The Serb is now 22-4 on the season and 87-16 at Roland Garros, where he's looking to win his third title, having reached the third round for the 18th straight year.

Meanwhile, the 34th-ranked Davidovich Fokina saw off Frenchman Luca Van Assche in straight sets to set up a showdown with the 22-time Major winner. After dropping just seven games in the first two sets, the Spaniard faced sterner resistance in the third - getting extended to a tiebreak - before he eventually emerged victorious.

Davidovich Fokina is now 19-13 on the season and 7-4 at Roland Garros, where he lost in the first round last year but reached the last eight in 2021.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Djokovic has won two of his three meetings with Davidovich Fokina. Their most recent clash, though, saw the Spaniard emerge victorious in the Monte-Carlo second round last year.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina

Both Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina are quintessential baseliners, however, the similarities in their games end there. While the Serb isn't a big server or powerful hitter of the ball, his movement, temperament and shot-making are elite.

Moreover, there is a wide gulf in claycourt pedigree between the two - Djokovic is 264-66 on the surface and has 18 titles, while Davidovich Fokina is 38-30. Widely regarded as one of the best returners in history, Djokovic won an impressive 52/99 points on Fucsovics' serve.

Davidovich Fokina will draw confidence from having beaten the Serb in their last meeting, but Djokovic's superior recent form should see him through to the second week.

Pick: Djokovic in four sets

