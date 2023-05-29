French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Djokovic is through to the second round.

Third seed Novak Djokovic takes on Marton Fucsovics for a place in the French Open third round.

World No. 23 Djokovic commenced his quest for a historic 23rd Grand Slam singles title by beating Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets. The 35-year-old took the first set 6-3 to start the match on a strong note.

Djokovic soon took a two-set lead on Court Philippe Chatrier, dropping just five games. At 5-3 up, the Serb had the finish line in sight, but Kovacevic did well to force a tie-break.

To his credit, the two-time Roland Garros winner reasserted his ascendancy by taking the ensuing tie-break. He's now 21-4 on the season and improved to 86-16 at the clay court Major. He said after the win:

"I think I played really well and held things under control for two-and-a-half sets and then, lost my serve and things got a little bit on a wrong side for me. But, you know, I managed to hold my nerves and played pretty much a perfect tie-break."

Meanwhile, the 83rd-ranked Fucsovics improved to 11-11 on the season by seeing off Frenchman Hugo Grenier.

Having made the second week three years ago, the Hungarian is now 7-5 at the clay court Major, where he has reached at least the second round in his last three appearances.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Djokovic has won all four of his meetings with Fucsovics. They last clashed in the 2021 Paris Masters second round. The pair is yet to meet on clay.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics

The odds will be updated when they release.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Fucsovics is into the second round for the fourth straight year.

Both Djokovic and Fucsovics are quintessential baseliners and aren't quite the hardest hitters of the ball.

However, the Serb - widely renowned as the greatest returner in history - takes the edge. This is because of his enormous experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay, where he's 263-16, and has won 18 titles. Fucsovics, meanwhile, has more modest weapons and is only 41-37 on red dirt, winning one title.

Having converted five of his 12 break points and blasting 41 winners, Djokovic should extend his perfect record against the Hungarian.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes